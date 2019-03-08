Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Picks From The Paddock: Enable should still have enough

PUBLISHED: 16:29 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 05 July 2019

Enable, still a class act Photo: PA

Enable, still a class act Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

With all the major festivals such as Royal Ascot and the impending Glorious Goodwood often taking the headlines it's nice to see a stand alone Group 1 contest that holds just as much history and gravitas.

15:35 Sandown - Coral Eclipse (Group 1)

The Eclipse has had some unbelievable winners when scrolling through the history books. Names such as prolific sire Giant's Causeway, fellow Ballydoyle resident Hawk Wing, Godolphin owned Refuse To Bend and Daylami not to mention former Derby winners Sea The Stars and Golden Horn as well as last year's horse of the year Roaring Lion. This year's race doesn't look like an exception to the rule and Enable could be added to the superstar list of winners.

The Gosden trained racer enters the race after a 245-day lay-off but has won her last nine on the trot. She started to show the odd glimpses of fragility at the end of last season when only just holding on to win the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe but how can you write off a horse that will go down as one of the best fillies of the past century.

At the age of five she surely has enough still left in the tank to dispatch of this decent looking field and although she renews rivalries with Magical who pushed her close in America when she last stepped foot on the racecourse she's undoubtedly a class above.

It's true that Magical did very well to get so close to Enable last time and I'd go as far as to say Magical has improved since they last met but a second to Crystal Ocean showed that the Irish raider is far from invincible. The biggest threat to the favourite who is likely to favour a firmer surface however when it comes to Enable she looks likely to play the role of Bridesmaid once again.

Course and distance winner Regal Reality is no pushover and has enough to mop up the left overs that the main duo leave behind but it'd be a big shock to see her able to overturn either of the duo at the head of the market.

The interesting one has to be the lightly raced Telecaster who still has plenty of room to grow after just four runs to his name. A disappointing effort in The Derby can be put behind him especially on a flatter surface and a drop in trip likely to be of benefit. For those punters looking to find a bit of each way value Telecaster may well be the only alternative but Enable is a superstar and surely she can't be beaten. Can she?

ENABLE (WIN)

13:50 Sandown - GARRUS (WIN), 14:05 Haydock - PREFONTAINE (E/W), 14:25 Sandown - ZHUI FENG (WIN), 14:40 Haydock - DRAMATIC QUEEN (WIN), 15:00 Sandown - MUCHLY (WIN), 15:15 Haydock - LUCIUS TIBERIUS (E/W), 15:35 Sandown - ENABLE (WIN).

Today's best bets: Dean Kilbryde: 15:50 Haydock - KEEP BUSY (WIN)

Chris Connolly: 16:20 Beverley - INDOMENEO (WIN)

Matt Polley: 15:15 Haydock - MELTING DEW (WIN)

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jail for angry drunk who headbutted and kicked volunteer police officer

Jack Hudson was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenagers arrested after pair seen running across A14

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two females were seen running across the A14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Van fire linked to ram raid which caused ‘significant damage’ to petrol station

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Mike Bacon: An Ipswich Town pre-season – and a time to learn....nothing!

Ipswich Town players pictured as they return to pre-season training and gearing up for League One. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Heave! St Jo’s College sports day in pictures

St Joseph'’s College's sports day at its Belstead Road grounds in Ipswich included a tug of war. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists