Enfield Edge Out Tractor Girls After Second-Half Comeback

Town goalscorer Paige Wakefield goes in for a tackle in the 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Women’s National League Division One South East Enfield Town 3 Ipswich Town 1 Ipswich Town Women’s winless start to 2019 continued as Enfield Town came from behind to win 3-1 at QE2 Stadium on Sunday.

Town goalkeeper turned midfielder Sian Fagg battles for the ball during the 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Town goalkeeper turned midfielder Sian Fagg battles for the ball during the 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paige Wakefield had put Town ahead on the stroke of half-time before the London side struck back after the break with goals from Molly Peters, Eliza Diaz and Sheryce Slater.

Town players celebrate Paige Wakefield's opening goal against Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Town players celebrate Paige Wakefield's opening goal against Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

The game started incredibly end-to-end, with both sides forcing saves from the respective goalkeepers in the early stages. Town however, were dealt an early blow as left-back Nicole Pannifer was forced off after ten minutes with a hamstring injury and with only backup goalkeeper Danni Clarke on the bench, the Blues were forced to field goalkeeper Sian Fagg in central midfield - a position she previously played before taking over as Town’s regular stopper in September 2017.

Town forward Toni-Anne Wayne battles for the ball during Town's 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Town forward Toni-Anne Wayne battles for the ball during Town's 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

The chances continued to stack up for both sides and Town were unlucky not to be in front after Wakefield slid Zoe Cossey through on goal but she was denied the opener after a tremendous low save from Enfield keeper Caoimhe O’Reilly.

Town midfielder Paige Wakefield goes forward during the 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Town midfielder Paige Wakefield goes forward during the 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Enfield stopper was called into action on several occasions before Town finally took the lead in the dying moments of the first-half. Ciera Flatt, on her first start for the club, played Wakefield through on goal and the powerful midfielder held off her defender before firing low under O’Reilly.

Enfield Town players celebrate their equaliser against Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Enfield Town players celebrate their equaliser against Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Londoners came out of the traps flying after the restart and should have been level almost instantly but Katherine Long sliced over from six-yards. The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and controversy soon struck as they had goal disallowed for an alleged foul on Clarke. However, just a minute later Enfield were level as Peters capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Clarke and Holly Turbill before stabbing into an empty net.

Town winger Zoe Cossey on the ball during Town's 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Town winger Zoe Cossey on the ball during Town's 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich had a double chance to retake the lead as Harriet Petley directed Jordan Arnoup’s corner towards goal, resulting in a soft clearance into the path of Wakefield, whose driven shot was well blocked by O’Reilly.

Enfield took the lead soon after as Diaz found herself unmarked in the area before unleashing a rasping volley towards goal, giving Clarke no chance.

The hosts continued to press and could have put the game to bed with three minutes to go but Lily Bruno missed an absolute sitter at the back post after a dangerous low delivery. Enfield would eventually confirm the three points as they were awarded a last minute penalty after Gemma Moore bundled over Bruno. Slater stepped up and sent Clarke the wrong way to secure the victory for the hosts.

The result sees Town remain seventh in the table with their next game coming away to Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby on Wednesday 13th February, Kickoff 7:45pm.