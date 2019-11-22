E-edition Read the EADT online edition
AFC Sudbury teen, Freddie, is selected for English Colleges team

PUBLISHED: 15:20 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 22 November 2019

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford

AFC Sudbury teenager Freddie King has been selected for the England Colleges National team - the first Sudbury player to do so.

The 17-year-old was one of more than 300 players nominated for national selection, which had to be whittled down to a squad of 26 players.

King will play in a friendly in Slough on Sunday, followed by a training camp at St George's Park on December 11 and 12, where the side will take on the Independent Schools FA.

It's a terrific honour for King, who has broken into the AFC Sudbury first team-squad this season.

He will be given a full England cap and follows in the footsteps of other Suffolk players who have played for English Colleges, including current England goalkeeper Nick Pope, former Ipswich Town man Ian Miller and current Needham Market midfielder Craig Parker.

"A lot of credit has to go to Freddie," said Sudbury first-team boss Mark Morsley.

"And his call-up is a huge indictment of the success of our Academy.

"Freddie has actually turned down the opportunity of playing U18's football at pro clubs to develop his career with my first team and this call up shows that decision in conjunction with his parents was right."

Danny Laws, who is part of the first team set-up at King's Marsh, as well as senior academy coach added: "This is the first time the club has had a player play for his country and Freddie should be very proud.

"We are as well. It's the first time we have sent players to trials and Harry Critchley also did well, but just missed out on final selection."

