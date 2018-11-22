Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

Bacon’s Bites: God forbid we are proud to be English after all this sporting success

22 November, 2018 - 19:30
England's Joe Root - led the side to a series win in Sri Lanka

England's Joe Root - led the side to a series win in Sri Lanka

PA Wire/PA Images

MIKE BACON takes a look at a sporting week that has seen England enjoy success.

England's Harry Kane (centre) scores England's winner during the UEFA Nations League, Group A4 match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday Photo: PAEngland's Harry Kane (centre) scores England's winner during the UEFA Nations League, Group A4 match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday Photo: PA

It’s been a funny, but satisfying week for English sport.

Joe Root’s England cricket team won the Test series in Sri Lanka, Gareth Southgate’s boys beat Croatia to clinch their place in next year’s Nations League finals, while Eddie Jones was guiding the England rugby union team to victory over Japan last weekend.

Add to that England’s rugby league side have recently beaten New Zealand in thrilling fashion, Lewis Hamilton is F1 champion, Tai Woofinden world speedway champion – and things in the England sporting world all look rosy, wouldn’t you say?

What a fine sporting nation we are... Steady on, mustn’t get too patriotic, or I’ll be accused of being... No, move on Mike...

Anyhow, I’m pleased for Root.

For me there are times he has looked like a little boy lost as England cricket captain.

England manager Gareth Southgate at Wembley last weekend Photo: PAEngland manager Gareth Southgate at Wembley last weekend Photo: PA

But there is no doubting his class and ability and underneath his calm approach is a fiercely determined man.

It’s just a shame that so few people in England got to see his side take a 2-0 lead in Sri Lanka and with it clinch the series – not even a few TV highlights for us minions who don’t have all the satellite geek stuff.

Added to that the temporary demise of Test Match Special for England’s series this winter (you have to listen to talkSPORT) and hey presto! What cricket? As my mate Trouncer said to me down the pub last week over a pint of Carlsberg and a packet of Nobby Nuts! I had to agree.

For Southgate however, TV and radio coverage is not an issue. And for those fans who were rolling their eyes after the World Cup in the summer claiming England hadn’t actually beaten ‘anyone that good’, it’s surely now time for a bit of humble pie.

I don’t think Spain and Croatia are in the ‘not that good’ category, do you?

Can we dare to dream England under Southgate will be serious contenders on the world stage in the years ahead?

England's Joe Cokanasiga (left) scores his side's third try of the match against Japan during the Quilter International match at Twickenham.England's Joe Cokanasiga (left) scores his side's third try of the match against Japan during the Quilter International match at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ England’s rugby union team will always be competitive, Jones is such a good coach.

This weekend’s clash with Australia should be a corker.

So, it’s good times being an England sporting fan right now.

As a nation we punch quite tidily above our weight on the world sporting stage, wouldn’t you say?

God forbid, in this day and age we become proud of ourselves...

...That wouldn’t be very English, would it?

England rugby head coach Eddie JonesEngland rugby head coach Eddie Jones

DID you read about the curling team kicked out of a tournament in Canada for poor behaviour and drunkeness?

I know, I didn’t believe it either.

Ryan Fry, who won a gold medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics and his team-mates forfeited their final game at the Red Deer Curling Classic in Alberta after fans and opponents complained.

The group reportedly broke brooms and damaged locker rooms.

“They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing,” Red Deer Curling Centre facility manager Wade Thurber told Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Carl Marston and Mike Bacon standing, with Ian Watson and Shane Coldron on The Non-League Podcast, episode one. We are already up to threeCarl Marston and Mike Bacon standing, with Ian Watson and Shane Coldron on The Non-League Podcast, episode one. We are already up to three

Well, I’ve played in some golf tournaments where a few nips of liquor have been taken during a round.

But the only damage that has ever been caused by that is usually to the scores on our cards.

I DON’T know if you have heard our Non-League Podcast?

It’s on iTunes and our EADT website and it sees me, Carl Marston (my hairy sports reporting team buddy), as well as a couple of people from the non-league scene chat all things non-league.

And it’s proving a hit.

Last week’s episode included a story from vice-chairman of the Essex & Suffolk Border League, John Campany, about driving home from a game with no trousers on after a football hit him in the midriff with such ferocity near the end of a game, he couldn’t do his belt up on his trousers afterwards, such was the pain.

I must admit it’s fun to record and listen to different people’s thoughts and opinions on the non-league scene at all levels.

So far, among our guests have been Mark Morsley from AFC Sudbury, Ian Watson from Felixstowe, Matt Carmichael (Little Oakley), Shane Coldron (Whitton) and Mickey Squirrell from Grundisburgh.

Leiston chairman Andy Crisp and Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews are next up.

The podcasts are all on our website... Take a listen.

Topic Tags:

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: God forbid we are proud to be English after all this sporting success

19:30 Mike Bacon
England's Joe Root - led the side to a series win in Sri Lanka

MIKE BACON takes a look at a sporting week that has seen England enjoy success.

Video Ipswich Town Group Chat: What’s on Paul Lambert’s office walls, and which former coaching candidate wanted to tear down Town’s history?

16:42 Mark Heath
(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are back in action tomorrow night, live on Sky – so we’re back talking all things Blues and taking your questions in the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

‘Paul gets it... he wants a buzzing cauldron with non-stop chanting’ - Lambert meets fans to help improve atmosphere

14:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert invited a group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road. Picture: BLUE ACTION

Paul Lambert met with a group of Ipswich Town fans earlier this week to discuss ways of improving the atmosphere inside Portman Road.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

12:14 Ross Halls
Town beat Inter Milan on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

12:03 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying life at Portman Road under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

Yesterday, 18:10 Andy Warren
Janoi Donacien is a central defender in Paul Lambert's eyes. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert sees Janoi Donacien as a central defender.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Yesterday, 15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24