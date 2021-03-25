Video

Published: 11:05 AM March 25, 2021

Two-time world title challenger Eric Molina believes he'll have too much for Suffolk star Fabio Wardley when they fight on Saturday night - Credit: PA

Two-time world title challenger Eric Molina says he sees 'a lot of flaws' in Suffolk star Fabio Wardley - and expects to knock him out when they meet this weekend.

Despite only having ten pro fights under his belt, Ipswich heavyweight Wardley is the favourite to win the classic crossroads clash between young lion and old warrior on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Former Ipswich Town academy talent Wardley, 26, is already English champion, and has knocked out nine foes in a row, many in spectacular fashion.

Eric Molina, left, in action against Anthony Joshua - Credit: PA

But Molina (27-6, 19KO), who fought Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua for world titles and has more than three times as many pro fights as the Suffolk stylist, says he doesn't understand the hype around Wardley.

"I honestly don't get it, I think that he's got a lot to learn," Molina told Sky Sports.

"I see a lot of flaws in his movement, in his transition when he punches. I think there's a lot of opportunity for him to be knocked out. That's really what I think.

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley is 10-0 with nine straight knockouts - Credit: Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

"It's kind of hard to look at him coming in, and his career. Short, no amateur experience. You can't tell me that he does everything correctly.

"If you look at him move and you look at him throw, and if you even look at him in his fights, there's a lot of room for him to be exploited.

MORE: Heavyweight star Wardley on Molina clash, when he'll fight at Portman Road and Fury/Joshua

"I think there's a great batch of young heavyweights coming up and if you ask me, out of all the young heavyweights who I would rather face in that bunch, I'd rather face Fabio Wardley."

As well as a huge experience advantage, American Molina, 38, will also be the heavier man in the ring in Gibraltar this weekend, and have a slight edge in reach.

"These bookies got me 20-1," said Molina. "They've got him favourite. I mean, come on man.

"This guy, the best win that he's got is that cruiserweight that he fought. He was way bigger than that guy, and that guy was even landing punches on him.

"I'm excited."

Fabio Wardley is already English heavyweight champion - Credit: Mark Robinson

Asked for his prediction on the fight, Wardley said: "I think Molina will start quick and firey, he'll want to impose his will, intimidate me and old man me, he's going to try and rough house me.

"I'm cool with all that, I'll weather that for two or three rounds and slow him down, slow the pace of the fight to the pace that I want it and then once I've settled in to my nice rhythm and we're pinging those shots and moving and evading, then we're going to get him out of there.

"It won't go longer than six rounds."