Published: 6:39 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Fire crews rescued a woman who became stuck in flood water in Boxted Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

An elderly woman was rescued by fire crews after her vehicle became trapped in flood water.

Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to Skye Hall Hill, in Boxted, shortly before 1pm on Sunday after reports that a woman had become trapped after having driven into deep flood water.

On arrival, fire crews confirmed that the water around the vehicle was about a metre deep.

Two fire crews from Colchester, including the water rescue boat, attended the scene and were able to bring the woman to safety.

She was left in the care of the ambulance service.

MORE: Flood warnings for Suffolk removed but alerts stay in place