Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with former Sunderland man

PUBLISHED: 09:49 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 31 July 2020

Former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Archant

Ipswich Town are one of a string of clubs being linked with a move for former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson.

Robson, a 23-year-old central midfielder, has been heavily linked with a move to Portsmouth, with Oxford also said to be interested.

However, The News are reporting Pompey face significant competition for his signature with Ipswich, Fleetwood and Blackpool also said to be keen.

Robson came through the youth system at Sunderland and made 14 appearances for the Black Cats, while also spending time on loan at Grimsby and Scottish side Dundee.

Signing a central midfielder is unlikely to be a priority for Ipswich manager Paul Lambert this summer, given he has Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Emyr Huws, Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge, Idris El Mizouni, Andre Dozzell and Tristan Nydam capable of operating there.

A new striker is understood to be Lambert’s top target.

