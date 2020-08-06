‘Town target’ Robson signs for League One rivals Blackpool

Midfielder Ethan Robson, a player linked with Ipswich Town this summer, has signed for Blackpool Picture: BLACKPOOL FC TWITTER Archant

Midfielder Ethan Robson, a player linked with a move to Ipswich Town earlier this summer, has signed for League One rivals Blackpool.

The 23-year-old central midfielder, released by boyhood club Sunderland at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal with the Tangerines.

He becomes their sixth summer signing, with Pool having also inked Keshi Anderson, Marvin Ekpiteta, CJ Hamilton, Oliver Sarkic and Jerry Yates so far this window.

Robson was said to be a target for Town, plus Portsmouth, Oxford and Fleetwood.

It seems unlikely that the Blues would be looking to bring in another young midfielder, given that’s one area of the pitch where they’re well-stocked - a new striker is known to be top of boss Paul Lambert’s summer wishlist.

Robson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Blackpool and I can’t wait to get started.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Sunderland, which is where I’ve grown up and developed over the years.

“But after speaking to Neil Critchley and hearing what he had to say about the team and where he wants to take it, I felt it was a journey I wanted to be a part of.

“Blackpool is on the up and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings here.”