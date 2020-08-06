E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Town target’ Robson signs for League One rivals Blackpool

PUBLISHED: 11:11 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 06 August 2020

Midfielder Ethan Robson, a player linked with Ipswich Town this summer, has signed for Blackpool Picture: BLACKPOOL FC TWITTER

Midfielder Ethan Robson, a player linked with Ipswich Town this summer, has signed for Blackpool Picture: BLACKPOOL FC TWITTER

Archant

Midfielder Ethan Robson, a player linked with a move to Ipswich Town earlier this summer, has signed for League One rivals Blackpool.

The 23-year-old central midfielder, released by boyhood club Sunderland at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal with the Tangerines.

MORE: Ndaba, Nydam, Morris and more - Town’s forgotten men who could make an impact next season

He becomes their sixth summer signing, with Pool having also inked Keshi Anderson, Marvin Ekpiteta, CJ Hamilton, Oliver Sarkic and Jerry Yates so far this window.

Robson was said to be a target for Town, plus Portsmouth, Oxford and Fleetwood.

It seems unlikely that the Blues would be looking to bring in another young midfielder, given that’s one area of the pitch where they’re well-stocked - a new striker is known to be top of boss Paul Lambert’s summer wishlist.

Robson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Blackpool and I can’t wait to get started.

MORE: Town’s League One rivals Sunderland join chase for Garbutt

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Sunderland, which is where I’ve grown up and developed over the years.

“But after speaking to Neil Critchley and hearing what he had to say about the team and where he wants to take it, I felt it was a journey I wanted to be a part of.

“Blackpool is on the up and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings here.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Significant’ number of jobs under threat at New Wolsey Theatre

Jobs may be lost at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out its income Picture: CARL LAMB

‘Three strike’ burglar used stolen card eight times on day of break-in

David Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Missing boy, 16, returns home

Police have thank the public for their help as Jamie Stevens was found safe (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Defiant message from New Wolsey bosses as Ipswich theatre cancels Panto

The New wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has been forced to cancel its pantomime and autumn season - but work is continuing on developing the new Theatre Square. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER