Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Town season ticket holders offered free pie as part of exclusive pre-match event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 February 2019

Ipswich Town season ticket holders have been invited to an exclusive pre-match event ahead of the Nottingham Forest game next month. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town season ticket holders have been invited to an exclusive pre-match event ahead of the Nottingham Forest game next month. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to season ticket holders offering them a free pie and drink ahead of the home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 16.

Town have reduced matchday ticket prices for several games recently as part of manager Paul Lambert’s drive to boost attendances for his rock-bottom Championship side.

Now the club is putting on a pre-match event for season ticket holders – of which there are around 10,200.

The FanZone will open earlier for the Nottingham Forest game, with season ticket holders able to hear from manager Paul Lambert, general manager football operations Lee O’Neill and watch interviews with some notable former players.

Evans’ e-mail, which was sent this morning, reads:

Dear Supporter,

I am writing to you to let you know about an upcoming event for season ticket-holders which aims to increase the levels of communication between the club and its fans.

I appreciate the commitment you have made to the Manager, Players and the Club in its entirety this season and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your most valued support. As a token of our appreciation, I wish to invite you to attend this exclusive season ticket holder event prior to the home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 16th March 2019.

We hope to welcome you into the FanZone where interviews involving former players hosted by Bryan Hamilton will take place. You’ll also have the opportunity to hear from the Manager and General Manager of Football Operations, Lee O’Neill.

You’ll be served a complimentary Portman Pie and a drink. Arrival is from 11.30am for an approximate midday start. There will be entertainment including the singer songwriter, Jock Davies who penned the original ‘Singing The Blues’ song!

The FanZone will then be open to all supporters attending the match from 1.30pm onwards.

Places are available on a first come, first served basis and you can secure your place by visiting the ‘Events page’ on itfcdirect.com and logging into your account using your customer number which is featured on your season ticket.

You can claim your free ticket between Monday 25th February and Friday 8th March 2019. If for any reason you later become unable to attend please let us know as early as possible in order to satisfy demand of any potential waiting list.

If, as we expect, the event proves to be popular this will be the first event of a series that we are staging and so, if you are unsuccessful in securing your place to attend this event, there will be a future opportunity.

We hope you will join us in what promises to be an informative occasion as well as an opportunity for the Club to say thank you!

Yours sincerely,

Marcus Evans

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Who has written this plan?’ Concerns over developers’ role in 800-home garden neighbourhood proposals

The garden neighbourhood would see 800 homes, a primary school and employment space built to the south of Saxmundham Picture: MIKE PAGE

Morsley won’t treat recent defeats as ‘dark days’ but ‘a learning curve’

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley watches on from the sidelines. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Cyclist smashed car windscreen and stole laptop bag

Harold Road. GOOGLE

Town season ticket holders offered free pie as part of exclusive pre-match event

Ipswich Town season ticket holders have been invited to an exclusive pre-match event ahead of the Nottingham Forest game next month. Photo: PA

Save £5 on these plants producing huge strawberries

These are some of the biggest strawberries you can grow Picture: Enjoy Gardening More
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists