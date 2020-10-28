Video

‘We will listen to the Lambert boy saying they were brilliant again’ - Gills boss Evans claims best side lost last night

Gillingham boss Steve Evans at Portman Road last night. He claimed the 'best team lost' as Ipswich Town won 1-0. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Gillingham boss Steve Evans said his side ‘battered’ Ipswich Town in their 1-0 defeat at Portman Road last night, claiming that ‘the best team lost.’

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishop's goal in the 1-0 victory over Gillingham. Picture: STEVE WALLER Town players celebrate Teddy Bishop's goal in the 1-0 victory over Gillingham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Evans’ men were undone by a late moment of quality from Teddy Bishop, the gifted Town midfielder superbly curling home the winner from the edge of the box in the 86th minute.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham

It condemned the Gills to their fourth straight defeat, with Evans claiming post match that it was an unfair result.

The outspoken Gills boss, who got involved in a heated touchline spat with Paul Lambert last season, told Kent Online: “Privately they knew they had a battering.

“But we will listen to the Lambert boy saying they were brilliant again. He said it on Saturday (after losing to Lincoln 1-0) but I know a lot of Ipswich fans. I watched it as well. They were very poor. They weren’t so good tonight (Tuesday).

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 win over Gillingham

“I tell you what, he will have been having a beer (afterwards). He might not say it but he will know.

“The best team lost, by some distance. Second half it was one-way traffic. They were playing on counter attacks. They got a bit of help with some of the decisions. I am not questioning the integrity of the referee but it was a poor performance from him, it’s as bad as it gets.

Mark McGuinness heads clear Picture: STEVE WALLER Mark McGuinness heads clear Picture: STEVE WALLER

“First half was a disciplined performance, we had a good organisation, good shape, one thing they have got is a huge budget and for that they get good players. They made one good chance that the boy (Jack Lankester) should probably score.

MORE: Taylor on Lambert’s Covid test, ‘professional’ Town, Bishop’s winner and young defensive pairing

“We had to change the goalkeeper (after Jack Bonham got injured) and different things and we got to half time and we said, ‘with more belief, let’s go and take them on, they are under pressure to get promoted.’ Second half one team played all the football and made all the chances, one team deserved to win, one team got all of the decisions, but we have to just go again.”

Evans added: “The vultures will be about won’t they? We have lost four games, but we were outstanding second half against Ipswich, probably the best Gillingham performance in a long time, including some big wins last season.

Mark McGuinness appeals during the Gillingham game Picture: STEVE WALLER Mark McGuinness appeals during the Gillingham game Picture: STEVE WALLER

“Our open play, our general play, passing and moving, we got to the byline on 15-20 occasions, Jordan Graham was on fire, we were putting balls in, they were clearing it off the line and if there is a criticism it is that we are not taking our chances.

“When you play against clubs like Ipswich, with 20 times our budget, with the resources that allows them to bring better players in, you have to take chances when they come.”