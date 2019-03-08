'I truly believe we can repay you with entertaining and winning football' - Evans writes to season ticket buyers

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to those who have bought a season ticket for the 2019/20 campaign in League One. Photo: Archant Archant

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to the 11,748 supporters who have purchased season tickets for the 2019/20 League One campaign, saying 'I truly believes we can repay you with entertaining and winning football'.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Laura Macleod Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Laura Macleod

The Blues are preparing to play third-tier football for the first time since 1957 after a disastrous season which saw them finish bottom of the Championship table and 13 points adrift of safety.

Despite that, there has been a 15% increase in season ticket sales with 11,748 sold before the early bird deadline of 12pm on Monday. Close to 95% renewed with more than 1,500 either returning or buying for the first time.

In an e-mail sent to those who have purchased a seat for 2019/20, Evans said: "I am writing to thank you for pledging your support for the club for next season by purchasing a season ticket.

Ipswich Town sold 11,748 season tickets for 2019/20 ahead of this week's early bird deadline. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town sold 11,748 season tickets for 2019/20 ahead of this week's early bird deadline. Photo: Steve Waller

"We have been delighted by the response that people like you have shown in signing up for 2019/20, with season ticket sales up by 15 per cent on last year. I truly believe we can repay you with entertaining and winning football next season.

"Although I have cut prices over the last two years by up to 25 per cent, I still realise that watching your team play comes at a significant financial cost so I'd like to reiterate on behalf of Paul (Lambert), the players and myself that we really do appreciate your support.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Photo: Steve Waller

"It's been a challenging year for all connected to the club but if there is one positive to take, it's undoubtedly the backing for the team that has come from the stands.

"As Paul has said many times, the atmosphere here has been nothing like a club that has been in the position we have.

"I think perhaps supporters have appreciated the way the team has played, in an entertaining style. We also have a young team, with players evolving through our academy system and into the first-team.

"Those players will need time to develop and fulfil their potential of course, but along with the experienced players we have here and a few new additions where needed, I strongly believe we are in a good position to move forward as a football club.

"Once again, thanks for becoming a season ticket holder for next year. Owners, managers, players come and go in this game but it's the fans that are the lifeblood of any football club and I will do everything I can to reward that support and bring success to Ipswich Town.

"Have a good summer and see you at Portman Road in August."