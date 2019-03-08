'I truly believe we can repay you with entertaining and winning football' - Evans writes to season ticket buyers
PUBLISHED: 11:52 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 09 May 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to the 11,748 supporters who have purchased season tickets for the 2019/20 League One campaign, saying 'I truly believes we can repay you with entertaining and winning football'.
The Blues are preparing to play third-tier football for the first time since 1957 after a disastrous season which saw them finish bottom of the Championship table and 13 points adrift of safety.
Despite that, there has been a 15% increase in season ticket sales with 11,748 sold before the early bird deadline of 12pm on Monday. Close to 95% renewed with more than 1,500 either returning or buying for the first time.
MORE: Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart
In an e-mail sent to those who have purchased a seat for 2019/20, Evans said: "I am writing to thank you for pledging your support for the club for next season by purchasing a season ticket.
"We have been delighted by the response that people like you have shown in signing up for 2019/20, with season ticket sales up by 15 per cent on last year. I truly believe we can repay you with entertaining and winning football next season.
MORE: 'We have to improve drastically before we see that again' - Chambers retires iconic fist pump... for now
You may also want to watch:
"Although I have cut prices over the last two years by up to 25 per cent, I still realise that watching your team play comes at a significant financial cost so I'd like to reiterate on behalf of Paul (Lambert), the players and myself that we really do appreciate your support.
"It's been a challenging year for all connected to the club but if there is one positive to take, it's undoubtedly the backing for the team that has come from the stands.
MORE: 'It's been a mental thing, trying not to over-think things' - Toto Nsiala opens up about testing debut campaign with Ipswich Town
"As Paul has said many times, the atmosphere here has been nothing like a club that has been in the position we have.
"I think perhaps supporters have appreciated the way the team has played, in an entertaining style. We also have a young team, with players evolving through our academy system and into the first-team.
"Those players will need time to develop and fulfil their potential of course, but along with the experienced players we have here and a few new additions where needed, I strongly believe we are in a good position to move forward as a football club.
"Once again, thanks for becoming a season ticket holder for next year. Owners, managers, players come and go in this game but it's the fans that are the lifeblood of any football club and I will do everything I can to reward that support and bring success to Ipswich Town.
"Have a good summer and see you at Portman Road in August."