‘Who? I don’t know’ - Everton boss Ancelotti doesn’t know who Garbutt is when asked about Toffees release

PUBLISHED: 17:41 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 30 June 2020

Carlo Ancelotti was not sure who Luke Garbutt was when asked about the former Town loanee's release. Picture: ARCHANT

Carlo Ancelotti was not sure who Luke Garbutt was when asked about the former Town loanee's release. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared not to know who former Ipswich Town loanee Luke Garbutt was when asked about the defender’s release today.

Garbutt’s Everton deal expires today, meaning he leaves Goodison Park on a free transfer having originally signed from Leeds in 2009.

Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in December and who will never have worked with Garbutt, was asked about his departure but appeared not to know who the player was.

A journalist asked: “I wondered if you had anything to say about Luke Garbutt, who is leaving the club after being there for 11 years. Why have you decided to release him?”

Ancelotti looked confused, saying ‘who’ a number of times before ultimately replying: “Sorry, but I am surprised about this question. I don’t know.”

MORE: ‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt

Garbutt himself saw the funny side on Twitter, having previously thanked Everton and the club’s fans for their support during his 11 years at Goodison Park.

“Today officially my contract at Everton has now expired after been at the club for 11 years! The club has been a huge part of my life, and one I had huge pride to represent. There’s been many ups and a few downs which I couldn’t control. Everton, good luck for the future.”

Garbutt made 12 appearances in the Everton first-team but hasn’t featured for them since 2015, prior to loans at Fulham, Wigan, Oxford and then Town.

He is now a free agent and has previously insisted he will not close the door on a permanent move to Portman Road, despite having ambitions to play as high up the football pyramid as possible.

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

