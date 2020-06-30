‘Who? I don’t know’ - Everton boss Ancelotti doesn’t know who Garbutt is when asked about Toffees release

Carlo Ancelotti was not sure who Luke Garbutt was when asked about the former Town loanee's release. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared not to know who former Ipswich Town loanee Luke Garbutt was when asked about the defender’s release today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carlo Ancelotti on Everton releasing Luke Garbutt after 11 years at the club.



"Who?" pic.twitter.com/HBO2uRMbQD — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) June 30, 2020

Garbutt’s Everton deal expires today, meaning he leaves Goodison Park on a free transfer having originally signed from Leeds in 2009.

Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in December and who will never have worked with Garbutt, was asked about his departure but appeared not to know who the player was.

A journalist asked: “I wondered if you had anything to say about Luke Garbutt, who is leaving the club after being there for 11 years. Why have you decided to release him?”

You may also want to watch:

Ancelotti looked confused, saying ‘who’ a number of times before ultimately replying: “Sorry, but I am surprised about this question. I don’t know.”

MORE: ‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt

Garbutt himself saw the funny side on Twitter, having previously thanked Everton and the club’s fans for their support during his 11 years at Goodison Park.

“Today officially my contract at Everton has now expired after been at the club for 11 years! The club has been a huge part of my life, and one I had huge pride to represent. There’s been many ups and a few downs which I couldn’t control. Everton, good luck for the future.”

Garbutt made 12 appearances in the Everton first-team but hasn’t featured for them since 2015, prior to loans at Fulham, Wigan, Oxford and then Town.

He is now a free agent and has previously insisted he will not close the door on a permanent move to Portman Road, despite having ambitions to play as high up the football pyramid as possible.