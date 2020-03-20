Video

Football is suspended... but here’s how you can still watch Ipswich Town on Match of the Day this weekend

Ipswich Town's FA Cup clash with Everton from 1985 features on MOTD this weekend. Archant

Thousands of Ipswich Town fans would have been flocking to Portman Road this afternoon to see their side take on Portsmouth.

The football calendar has been suspended until at least April 30 in a bid to help stop the spread of the disease but, in all likelihood, the season is likely to be halted for longer than that.

That means no trips to Portman Road and no live games on either Sky Sports or BT Sport.

But, never fear, the BBC are here. And the Blues are back on Match of the Day.

The BBC are screening some classic FA Cup games this weekend, with the Blues’ quarter-final clash with Everton from 1985 featuring on Sunday afternoon at 4.40pm.

The prospect of Ipswich reaching the last eight of the cup seems alien at this point, given Town have not made it past the third round in more than a decade (and didn’t even reach it this season as they lost in round two.

But wind back the clocks and the Blues were regulars at the business end of the competition.

Howard Kendall’s Everton were league-leaders, cup holders and hadn’t lost at Goodison in the cup in a decade prior to the visit of the Blues.

The BBC show will be lead by Town’s game, with 15 minutes of highlights and a pre-match video with skipper Terry Butcher.

Many of you will no doubt remember the game well and be fully aware of the score but, for those who don’t, we’ve deliberately not mentioned it.

The video of the game is embedded at the top of this article if you really can’t wait until Sunday, but this weekend seems like the perfect opportunity to enjoy some televised football.

The first FA Cup classics show is on Saturday at 4pm featuring Watford v Arsenal (1987) and West Brom v Nottingham Forest (1978), as well as lowly Wycombe’s game with Leicester from 2001.

The Sunday show, featuring Town, also includes Manchester United v Portsmouth (2008) and Derby v Sheffield Wednesday (1993).