Ex Town striker Keane signs for Wigan

Former Ipswich Town striker Will Keane has signed for Wigan Athletic. Photo: Wigan Athletic FC Archant

Former Ipswich Town striker Will Keane has signed for fellow League One club Wigan Athletic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Keane scored nine goals for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls Will Keane scored nine goals for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

The 27-year-old was released by the Blues this summer after scoring nine goals in 28 starts and 13 substitute appearances during an 18-month stay.

He trained with the Latics during pre-season, featuring in friendly wins against Bolton and Bradford, and has now penned a short-term deal at the DW Stadium until January 9.

“I’m really pleased to be here. I’m excited about the games coming up, to be amongst the squad and give my best,” he said.

MORE: ‘The travelling could have been horrendous’ – Lambert on why Town decided to bring Blackpool game forwards

“I came training at the back end of August and got a couple of pre-season games. Leam (Richardson) was great with me at the time.

“It’s taken a bit longer than I would have liked, but I’m really happy to be back here now.

“In pre-season it was only possible for the club to offer me a shorter-term contract, which didn’t work for me at the time, but the administrators have now given the green light for me to sign a slightly longer-term contract.

“It’s only until January, but it’s a good chance for me to play a lot of games over the coming months and build from there.”

MORE: Why Luke Garbutt ended up at Blackpool and not Ipswich – Lambert explains ahead of reunion with ex loan star

Keane, who has been handed the No.10 shirt, continued: “We’re coming up to mid-October now, so I was really eager to get back training here and be with the squad.

“Last year I was part of Ipswich’s squad in League One which was cancelled in March, so it’s been a while since I’ve played competitive football.

“Physically I’m feeling really good. I played in the two games here against Bolton and Bradford, it was a bit frustrating that I couldn’t then build on that here, but I trained at another club and kept on top of my fitness to make sure I’m ready to go.”

Wigan, despite a mass exodus of players following relegation and administration, have started the season well. After losing their opening league games against Ipswich and Gillingham, John Sheridan’s men have beaten Portsmouth and Doncaster.

MORE: Injury updates on Downes, Ward, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Nydam, plus when we might see Bennetts

“It’s been a really encouraging start, there are plenty of positives to build on, especially with a couple of great wins,” said Keane.

“The lads are full of confidence and I’m sure seeing a few fresh faces come through the door has helped because more competition for places is what everyone needs to kick on.”

Keane joins another former Town striker, Joe Garner, at Wigan.

Ipswich aren’t due to the face the Latics again until Saturday, March 27.