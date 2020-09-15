Video

‘I bear no grudge’ – ex-Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards on his Woodbridge Town exit

Carlos Edwards, in Bury Town colours, is denied by Dereham keeper Elliott Pride during last season, when he played a few games while dual registered with Woodbridge. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Carlos Edwards has spoken out and insisted that neither he, nor Woodbridge Town, bear any grudges after the two parties parted company at the start of this month.

Here's a snipet of what ex #itfc Carlos Edwards had to say after @BuryTownFC's 1-0 win at @cogenhoeunited in the FA Cup this afternoon pic.twitter.com/B2JhEB95iw — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) September 12, 2020

Ex-Ipswich Town star Edwards, a former joint player-manager at Notcutts Park, has signed full-time with Bury for this season and played a key role in the Ram Meadow club’s 1-0 win at Cogenhoe United in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

An earlier statement issued by Woodbridge Town had revealed that the Thurlow Nunn Premier club had been forced to ‘relinquish Carlos Edwards of his managerial duties at the club with immediate effect,’ a decision ‘made for the best interests of the club.’

But the Woodpeckers also wished Edwards all the best within their official statement, and insisted that they felt ‘privileged to be able to gain from his experience as an ex-professional,’ while the 41-year-old himself still holds the East Suffolk club in high regard.

“I bear no grudge with Woodbridge, and Woodbridge bear no grudge with me,” insisted Edwards following the FA Cup win at Cogenhoe.

Delight for Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan after he scores the only goal of the game in the FA Cup win at Cogenhoe on Saturday. Edwards played the full 90 minutes for Bury as a holding midfielder. Picture: NEIL DADY Delight for Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan after he scores the only goal of the game in the FA Cup win at Cogenhoe on Saturday. Edwards played the full 90 minutes for Bury as a holding midfielder. Picture: NEIL DADY

“It’s all been very amicable, and I will always be grateful to Woodbridge Town for giving me my first chance in non-league football.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Woodbridge, since 2017, and they have an excellent young team there. I wish them all the best for the future.

“But I now want to do well at Bury, and it’s a chance to play football at Step Four level, while I still can. When the opportunity arose, I had to take it. Hopefully, I can still do a job at this level. It’s a chance to help out the younger players,” said Edwards.

Veteran Edwards is still remarkably fit, for a 41-year-old, having originally begun his professional career in the UK with Wrexham in 2000.

Carlos Edwards, on the ball during his Bury Town debut. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Carlos Edwards, on the ball during his Bury Town debut. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

He signed for Ipswich in the autumn of 2009 from Sunderland, for a combined fee of £4m with Grant Leadbitter, and went on rattle up 192 appearances for Town, initially as a winger under Roy Keane and then as a right-back under Paul Jewell.

He is set to celebrate his 42nd birthday next month, on October 24, but on Saturday’s evidence at Cogenhoe, he can still be very effective at Isthmian League North level with Bury this season, as a defensive midfielder.

“I’d like to score a couple of my trademark goals for Bury, but that maybe later in the season because I’m playing in a deeper role,” said Edwards.

“It might take a while now. I might have to bully a few of the lads like Cemal (Ramadan) to get on a few penalty-taking duties!”

Edwards continued: “The aim is to get in the top six, that is the aim this season.

“Our aim is to be up there challenging for honours, that should be the aim of all of us. If we can finish in the top two that would be a bonus.

“Saturday was a battling win (1-0 victory at at Cogenhoe). The gaffer (Ben Chenery) did his homework in midweek and we came with a game-plan, which worked well.

Long may it continue.

“With the quality that the boys have, hopefully my experience can help with a bit of talking about what it takes to win a game.

“I’m looking forward to the season, hoping to play a few games. I’m sure the gaffer will be sensible, with my game playing me whenever possible.

“We have a few injuries and niggles, and it’s going to be a long season.

“I will just play my part whenever possible. The gaffer is looking for promotion this season, and we are all pulling in the right direction.

“For me, regardless of what level you are, it’s always going to be a a challenge.”

Bury have been drawn at home to Brightlingsea Regent in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup, to be staged at Ram Meadow next Tuesday, September 22.