Former Town star Edwards having a huge impact at Bury – but when will he score?

Carlos Edwards, in action for Bury Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Bury Town are by no means a one-man band – they have the core potential to be a very successful team this season – but Carlos Edwards has added that missing ingredient at Ram Meadow.

Carlos Edwards, on the ball for Bury Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Carlos Edwards, on the ball for Bury Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Former Ipswich Town star Edwards, who celebrates his 42nd birthday later this month (on October 24), delivered a man-of-the-match display in the middle of the park during Saturday’s FA Cup 4-1 triumph over Waltham Abbey.

The Blues have been drawn at home to Nuneaton Borough in the third qualifying round of the competition, following Saturday’s success achieved in front of a Covid-19 restrictions capacity crowd of 400.

Fellow Suffolk club Leiston’s reward for a 2-1 win at Leighton Town in Saturday’s second qualifying round is a home match against AFC Telford United.

The draw was made this lunchtime.

Cemal Ramadan slots home a 53rd minute penalty for his second goal in Saturday's FA Cup victory over Waltham Abbey. Picture: NEIL DADY Cemal Ramadan slots home a 53rd minute penalty for his second goal in Saturday's FA Cup victory over Waltham Abbey. Picture: NEIL DADY

Bury will fear no one, after a terrific start to the season, helped by Edwards’ calming influence in midfield – he signed up with the Blues this summer, after parting ways with Woodbridge Town, where he was a joint player-manager.

“Carlos does all the simple things so well. He’s such a calming influence on the pitch,” enthused Bury boss Ben Chenery.

“I think it gives the players a huge lift when Carlos is playing, because they feel as though they gain confidence from him.

“He’s been there, seen it and done it.

Bury Town substitute Cruise Nyadzayo shrugs off a challenge on his way to scoring the Blues' fourth goal in a 4-1 win over Waltham Abbey. Picture: NEIL DADY Bury Town substitute Cruise Nyadzayo shrugs off a challenge on his way to scoring the Blues' fourth goal in a 4-1 win over Waltham Abbey. Picture: NEIL DADY

“He has time on the ball. He played further forward to start with (against Waltham Abbey), and then sat further back later in the game.

“I’m just amazed he hasn’t scored yet! But he’s getting closer,” added Chenery.

The Blues are attracting all-ticket capacity crowds at the moment – that was the case on Saturday, and also applied to the previous midweek league clash with Great Wakering Rovers, which ended in such controversy.

That game was called off due to fog, with Bury leading 5-0 with just seven minutes remaining. The Blues are still hoping that the Isthmian League will decide that the result should stand, rather than insist on a replay.

“We have submitted our report, and so has the referee,” explained Chenery.

“The League meets again in another month, when we hope that common sense will prevail.”

As regards the all-round strength and potential of his squad this season, Chenery explained: “It takes time to build something special.

“We are building something here and we are improving all the time.

“The players have put something back into the club with this cup run, and this will go some way to making the club sustainable during some very difficult times.

“We are getting 400 fans to every game – the fans are turning up in their droves.

“It’s funny really. We could probably have got 600 in here (for the FA Cup tie against Waltham Abbey), because there is so much interest in the club.

“I thank the supporters. They are creating the buzz, they are buying the tickets and they are coming through the gate.

“The club is in a very healthy position, but I am fully aware that we have to make sure we stay humble ,and that we keep our foot flat on the pedal.

“We must not change from our identity; we stay focussed.

“I feel there is a good buzz in the camp, and I have built a core group.

“The likes of Carlos Edwards, Ollie Snaith, and Baris Altintop have come in and improved us still further for this season,” added Chenery.

Bury still have a number of injured players waiting to come back, experienced players like Ryan Stafford, Ryan Jolland, Joe White, Ollie Fenn and Ryan Horne,

The Blues are home to Dereham Town in the Isthmian League North this Saturday.