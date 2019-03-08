Former Town star Edwards gunning for revenge over Canaries pair at Woodbridge

Carlos Edwards, in action during his Ipswich Town days. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Nearly nine years ago, Ipswich Town were walloped 4-1 at Carrow Road, before also crashing to a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Norwich City the following April.

Carlos Edwards, on the attack for Woodbridge Town, against Norwich United. Picture: RICHARD SCOTT Carlos Edwards, on the attack for Woodbridge Town, against Norwich United. Picture: RICHARD SCOTT

Three players who featured in those two East Anglian derbies will be on the same pitch again today - at Nottcutts Park, the home of Woodridge Town, when Wroxham are the visitors.

Former Town star, Carlos Edwards, will be hoping to seek revenge against the Canaries pair of Grant Holt and Simon Lappin this afternoon, in an eagerly-awaited Thurlow Nunn Premier contest.

"It should add some spice to the match, with me, Grant and Simon being involved," explained Edwards, who is the Woodpeckers joint manager, as well pulling the strings on the pitch.

"And with Ipswich Town not playing, because of the International weekend, hopefully many Town fans will come down to Nottcutts this weekend, and perhaps give Grant Holt a hard time!

The former Norwich City duo of Simon Lappin, left, and Grant Holt, on the ball, in action for Wroxham. Picture: NICK BUTCHER The former Norwich City duo of Simon Lappin, left, and Grant Holt, on the ball, in action for Wroxham. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

"I have had some battles with Simon (Lappin) in the past, including both matches against Wroxham last season, when we won at their place and they won at our place.

"It's not often that former professional players drop back down into non-league, after their careers, but it's good to have such players around, encouraging others.

"You see the younger players try to raise their game to a higher level, to show what they can do, which is fantastic.

"Revenge is always sweet, especially when it is served cold, and hopefully I can get a little revenge on Grant and Simon this weekend.

"I encourage Town fans to come along and watch. If they want to see what should be a very entertaining game, then they should come and watch the Woodpeckers!" added Edwards, who keeps himself very fit despite being about to turn 41 next month.

Big centre forward Holt netted a hat-trick in Norwich's 4-1 home win over Town, on November 28, 2010. Team-mate Lappin played the full 90 minutes on the wing, while Edwards was in the opposing team.

Five months later, Holt failed to get on the scoresheet, although the Canaries still cruised to a 5-1 win at Portman Road. Lappin was an unused substitute, but the reliable Edwards was once again in the Town starting line-up. Jimmy Bullard netted a 78th minute consolation for Paul Jewell's men.

Holt, now aged 38, joined Wroxham in October of last year, and should be a handful for the Woodpeckers defence this afternoon.

Fellow ex-Canary Lappin, meanwhile, signed for the Yachtsman a few months before Holt, from King's Lynn Town. The winger was 36 in January.