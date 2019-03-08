'It was typical Grant' - admits ex-Town star Edwards after defeat to Wroxham

Ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt, left, alongside former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Carlos Edwards described his old foe Grant Holt's late goal as "typical Grant" following Woodbridge Town's 3-1 home defeat to Wroxham on Saturday.

Former Ipswich Town star Edwards, 40, was hoping to get the better of former Norwich City striker Holt during this Thurlow Nunn Premier clash at Notcutts Park.

The unbeaten Yachtsmen, with the former Canaries pair of Holt and Simon Lappin in their starting line-up, rallied from a goal down to beat the Woodpeckers, with 38-year-old Holt charging down keeper Alfie Stronge's clearance to pocket a late third.

"It was a bit annoying that Grant (Holt) got his goal near the end," rued Edwards.

"It was typical Grant, but fair play to him - he's one of those sort of strikers who closes down and lives off scraps.

"He's always proven himself, wherever he went to play. He anticipated where the ball was going to be played and he got his goal in the end.

"So it's 1-0 to them (Holt and Lappin), but I have the return leg to look forward to, and I'm hoping we can get the three points that day for revenge.

"We are disappointed with this result, but our heads will not drop. It's not like Woodbridge to concede eight goals in two matches (midweek 5-2 defeat at Kirkley & Pakfield), but it can happen," added Edwards.

Referring to Saturday's game, central midfielder and joint first-team boss Edwards said: "We started well, and were very positive. We got ourselves in front with an excellent goal from Mark (Ray).

"But we then switched off, with the set piece (for Wroxham's equaliser) and that kind of set us back a bit.

"Having said that, it was still 1-1 at the break and we were on top for the first five or 10 minutes of the second half.

"We were still knocking at the door, but it just wasn't happening. We are just mixing that little X-factor up front at the moment, and again from Tuesday (5-2 loss at Kirkley) little individual mistakes have cost us at the end.

"But saying that, I think it was a good performance against a really strong team.

"You look back at last season. They beat us at our place and we won at their place, so you never know the same thing might happen again.

"They are a decent team and we knew what to expect, against them. And they never disappoint," added Edwards.