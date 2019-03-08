E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'It was typical Grant' - admits ex-Town star Edwards after defeat to Wroxham

PUBLISHED: 17:47 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 08 September 2019

Ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt, left, alongside former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt, left, alongside former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Carlos Edwards described his old foe Grant Holt's late goal as "typical Grant" following Woodbridge Town's 3-1 home defeat to Wroxham on Saturday.

Former Ipswich Town star Edwards, 40, was hoping to get the better of former Norwich City striker Holt during this Thurlow Nunn Premier clash at Notcutts Park.

The unbeaten Yachtsmen, with the former Canaries pair of Holt and Simon Lappin in their starting line-up, rallied from a goal down to beat the Woodpeckers, with 38-year-old Holt charging down keeper Alfie Stronge's clearance to pocket a late third.

"It was a bit annoying that Grant (Holt) got his goal near the end," rued Edwards.

"It was typical Grant, but fair play to him - he's one of those sort of strikers who closes down and lives off scraps.

"He's always proven himself, wherever he went to play. He anticipated where the ball was going to be played and he got his goal in the end.

"So it's 1-0 to them (Holt and Lappin), but I have the return leg to look forward to, and I'm hoping we can get the three points that day for revenge.

You may also want to watch:

"We are disappointed with this result, but our heads will not drop. It's not like Woodbridge to concede eight goals in two matches (midweek 5-2 defeat at Kirkley & Pakfield), but it can happen," added Edwards.

Referring to Saturday's game, central midfielder and joint first-team boss Edwards said: "We started well, and were very positive. We got ourselves in front with an excellent goal from Mark (Ray).

"But we then switched off, with the set piece (for Wroxham's equaliser) and that kind of set us back a bit.

"Having said that, it was still 1-1 at the break and we were on top for the first five or 10 minutes of the second half.

"We were still knocking at the door, but it just wasn't happening. We are just mixing that little X-factor up front at the moment, and again from Tuesday (5-2 loss at Kirkley) little individual mistakes have cost us at the end.

"But saying that, I think it was a good performance against a really strong team.

"You look back at last season. They beat us at our place and we won at their place, so you never know the same thing might happen again.

"They are a decent team and we knew what to expect, against them. And they never disappoint," added Edwards.

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

WATCH: Unusual overtaking at Suffolk junction

Dashcam footage from Saxmundham High Street. Picture: SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

WATCH: Unusual overtaking at Suffolk junction

Dashcam footage from Saxmundham High Street. Picture: SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in accident

The A143 heading towards HMP Highpoint Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to ‘distressed’ woman on the Orwell Bridge

A14 traffic near the Orwell bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Is Ed Sheeran holding a ‘festival-style’ wedding party in Suffolk this weekend?

Ed Sheeran performing on the second night at Chantry Park last month. Picture: Zakary Walters

Rural crime down but organised gangs still a threat to countryside

The Rural Policing Team has been in existence for two years Picture: JAMES BASS

‘It was typical Grant’ – admits ex-Town star Edwards after defeat to Wroxham

Ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt, left, alongside former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards. Picture: PAUL LEECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists