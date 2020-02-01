E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I sensed we were going to get back into it' - Carlos Edwards on Bury Town's dramatic win

PUBLISHED: 19:29 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:29 01 February 2020

Ex-Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards, on the ball against Dereham Town this afternoon, Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ex-Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards, on the ball against Dereham Town this afternoon, Picture: CARL MARSTON

Carlos Edwards loved making his debut for Bury Town, especially after a thunderous finale saw Ben Chenery's men secure a dramatic 2-1 home win over Dereham Town, in an Isthmian League North thriller at Ram Meadow this afternoon.

Carlos Edwards, in action on his Bury Town debut against Dereham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTONCarlos Edwards, in action on his Bury Town debut against Dereham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Trailing to Adam Hipperson's first-half injury-time goal, and with a defender taking on the goalkeeping duties following Dan Barden's knee injury, it was looking bleak for Bury.

But Will Gardner played well, as a stand-in keeper from the half-hour mark, before late goals from Ryan Stafford (84th minute penalty) and Cemal Ramadan (94th minute penalty) snatched all three points for the promotion-chasing Blues.

Former Ipswich Town star Edwards, who signed for Bury on a dual registration during the week, actually set up the equaliser via his pinpoint corner, which Stafford headed home.

The 41-year-old, who is player-manager of Woodbridge Town, relished his role in central midfield - he will be able to play for Bury whenever the Woodpeckers are without a game,

""I knew one or two of the boys from playing against them, but otherwise I didn't know the boys inside-out obviously," explained Edwards.

"But it was just a game of football, something I have done all my career.

"It was just a different training room, with the guys wanting the same thing that I wanted, to win a game of football.

"We obviously buckled down, and we had a few chances in the first half which we didn't capitalise on, and their keeper (Elliott Pride) did well.

"Obviously they (Dereham) had just one chance, and punished us.

"The keeper situation (Barden's injury) didn't really unsettle us, because the boy (Will Gardner) who went in goal did really well. He looked the part, even though he's not a goalkeeper.

"Sometimes things like that happen in a game of football, and full credit to him for taking control of it and going in goal. Fair play to him.

"I sensed we were going to get back into it, even though time was running out.

"We kept knocking on the door, and the boys have a great amount of a self-belief.

"We put Dereham on the back foot and the momentum shifted.

We pushed on, and got the equaliser when the opportunity came,

"Should it have been a corner for the first goal? We don't know, but these things happen and it was nice to take the corner that led to the equaliser.

"The lads believed that we could then go on and win it.

"Never say never - and we got the penalty in the end to win it," added a delighted Edwards.

