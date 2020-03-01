E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We're looking at a top six finish' - ex-Ipswich star Edwards on Woodbridge Town's aim

PUBLISHED: 09:07 02 March 2020

Carlos Edwards, who scored another goal from the penalty spot in Saturday's 6-3 win at Thetford Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town's joint player-manager, Carlos Edwards, was delighted with his side's reaction to the 7-0 defeat at Norwich United in midweek, following the convincing 6-3 win at lowly Thetford Town on Saturday.

Nathan Read, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 6-3 win at Thetford Town. Picture: PAUL LEECHNathan Read, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 6-3 win at Thetford Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

A winless run stretching to eight matches has seen the Brecklanders drop to the fringes of the relegation battle, and they had no match for Woodbridge's clinical finishing in windswept conditions at Mundford Road. The pitch also passed a mid-morning inspection.

A hat-trick from young front-runner Nathan Read, who scored the first, third and sixth goals, was backed up by goals from Ryan Keeble, Jake Rudge and a penalty from the influential Edwards, who has now chalked up 18 goals of his own this season.

"We needed a reaction from our heavy defeat at Norwich United, and that's exactly what happened," enthused Edwards, who delivered another calm display in central midfield.

The ex-Ipswich Town star continued: "We wanted to be positive, and we ended up scoring six goals.

"Sure, we conceded three more goals, but we got the reaction that we had wanted.

"It was a very open game. We suffered the setback of going 1-0 down, but then played positively to get 2-1 up, before another mistake allowed them to score just before half-time.

"We got a slice of luck with their free-kick (by Max Melanson) hitting the post early in the second half, but after that the lads played really well and scored some excellent goals.

"We had the wind at our backs in the second half, which helped us, and gave us the momentum. It kept Thetford stuck on the back foot.

"We have a lot of pace up front, and the boys were lifted after going 3-2 up. There was just one blip when they scored (to make it 5-3), but we finished the game strongly.

"We were more clinical today. I know we conceded seven goals in losing 7-0 at Norwich United, but we weren't clinical in that match at the other end of the pitch.

"Last Tuesday was not a typical Woodbridge Town performance, but today certainly was a Woodbridge Town performance, through-and through.

"We still have 11 games left, and we're looking at a top six finish. That's our main aim now, to finish in the top six," added 41-year-old Edwards.

