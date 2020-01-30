Ex-Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards signs for Bury Town

Carlos Edwards, in action for Woodbridge Town, who has signed dual registration with Bury Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards has signed for Bury Town on a dual registration, and is all set to make his Blues debut at home to Dereham Town tomorrow afternoon.

Carlos Edwards, right, with ex-Norwich City winger, Simon Lappin, during Woodbridge Town's home match against Wroxham. Edwards is set to make his Bury Town debut this weekend. Picture: PAUL LEECH Carlos Edwards, right, with ex-Norwich City winger, Simon Lappin, during Woodbridge Town's home match against Wroxham. Edwards is set to make his Bury Town debut this weekend. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Edwards has been plying his trade to good effect at Woodbridge Town, as a player-manager, in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, but has now signed for higher-level club Bury as well.

The Woodpeckers have no game this weekend, so Edwards is poised to make an immediate debut for Bury, against Dereham, which should excite the Ram Meadow faithful - Bury are in the thick of the promotion race this campaign, and are targeting the end-of-season play-offs.

Edwards, aged 41, played 191 games for Ipswich between 2009 and 2014, and rattled up around 90 international appearances for Trinidad & Tobago.

"Carlos has signed on a dual registration," confirmed Bury Town boss Ben Chenery.

"He should be involved on the pitch this weekend, and he should prove a big addition to our squad. He's a big signing for the club.

"I'm mindful that I need to make signings that will improve us, on the pitch, because we have had a lot of unfortunate injuries this season, and Carlos is the sort of signing that will create interest around the club.

"Carlos should excite the fans, and he should create an extra buzz around the place.

"He will give us another dimension and, despite his age, he is still a very fit lad, as proved when I saw him play (for Woodbridge) against FC Clacton this week," added Chenery, with reference to the Woodpeckers' 2-1 win at Clacton on Wednesday night.

Last weekend's injury to midfielder Jake Chambers-Shaw, who is set to be out for two months with a shoulder injury, has put the onus on Chenery to strengthen his squad, particularly in the middle of the park.

While fellow midfielder Ryan Horne has already been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, Chambers-Shaw has joined him on the sidelines after damaging his shoulder during last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Tilbury.

In addition to signing Edwards, Chenery had snapped up young French-born midfielder Lounes Foudil on a work experience deal from Ipswich Town the previous week. Foudil made his debut as a substitute for the injured Chambers-Shaw at Tilbury.

Foudil is the fourth Ipswich Town Academy to sign for Bury, following in the footsteps of Alex Henderson, Tommy Smith and Colin Oppong.

"It's really tight in the top five, and the top 10 I suppose," added Chenery, whose Bury side are currently fifth in the table.