'It's a fantastic place to be' - ex-Ipswich Town star Bowditch on Stow's success

PUBLISHED: 10:23 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 09 December 2019

Stowmarket Town's attacking midfielder, Dean Bowditch. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Stowmarket Town's attacking midfielder, Dean Bowditch. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Archant

Stowmarket Town's high-profile attacking midfielder, Dean Bowditch, predicts an exciting future for the Greens Meadow club over the next few years, not just this season.

Dean Bowditch, on the ball in central midfield during Stowmarket Town's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLDDean Bowditch, on the ball in central midfield during Stowmarket Town's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Former Ipswich Town star Bowditch, who signed for Stow last month, has been blown away by the thirst for success at the Thurlow Nunn Premier leaders.

The 33-year-old, who ended his professional career last summer, following stays at Ipswich, Yeovil, MK Dons and Northampton, is looking forward to helping take Stow to the next level, and beyond.

"I'm loving it, I'm loving it," insisted Bowditch, following Saturday's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers, which extended Stow's unbeaten league start to 19 games (16 wins, three draws).

"The boys are head-and-shoulders above the rest in this league, and so I've turned up and not really had to add too much, because they are exceptionally good at this level.

"We've got to be right up there with all the best teams in each division in the country, in terms of being unbeaten, number of wins, goals scored etc etc.

"You can see it in games, and in training - the players have just got a winning mentality.

"Hopefully, it won't be just success for this one season; it will be success for years to come. The club is certainly on the right path. It's not just a one-year project.

"I see my role as one not to just come in and play football, but to try and take the club forward, not just this year but the next year and the year after that. They have massive plans for what they want to do here, although it all starts on the football pitch.

"At the moment, they are doing such wonderful things, and it's a joy to be a part of it.

"We're one of the favourites in the FA Vase as well - we're going into every game at the moment feeling that we are going to win it, and that's a fantastic place to be.

"Any game we play, we feel we can do it, whether it's in the league or in a cup competition.

"But no one has mentioned trying to go all season unbeaten in the league. Since I've been at the club, no one has said -'let's do an Arsenal' - or anything like that.

"We put pressure on ourselves every game, warning against complacency. People look at us and think we are a passing team, but we showed at Stanway that we can battle and fight," added Bowditch, who came off at half-time with a "little niggle." He confirmed: "It was only a precaution."

