Ex-Ipswich Town striker Bent poised to turn out for Cornard United

Marcus Bent, right, is congratulated by his skipper Matt Holland after scoring for Ipswich Town against Preston in a 3-0 win in January, 2003. Picture: ANDREW PARSONS Archant

Former Ipswich Town star, Marcus Bent, is poised to make his debut for Suffolk non-league club Cornard United next weekend.

Marcus Bent, left, in action for Ipswich Town against Crewe's Stephen Foster, in 2003. Picture: TOMMY HINDLEY/PROFESSIONAL SPORT Marcus Bent, left, in action for Ipswich Town against Crewe's Stephen Foster, in 2003. Picture: TOMMY HINDLEY/PROFESSIONAL SPORT

Bent signed for Thurlow Nunn League Division One North side Cornard ahead of their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sheringham on Saturday, and is expected to make his debut in the away fixture at second-placed Downham Town next Saturday (January 11).

It has been a major coup for the Ards to sign veteran front-man Bent, who played in the Premier League during a distinguished career.

Now aged 41, Bent, who has had financial problems in recent years, will be gearing up to play in front of crowds of less than 100, in Step Six of non-league football.

In addition to making 73 appearances (61 in the league) for Ipswich Town, between 2001 and 2004, scoring 23 goals (21 in the league), Bent played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, as well as playing for England Under-21s at the start of his career.

Bent was declared bankrupt last year, having retired from professional football in 2012.

He was on the books of non-league side Wick during the 2017-18 season, but never made an appearance for them.

Cornard are currently down in 13th position in the table, having only won eight league games this season.

Throughout his 17-year career as a professional footballer, Bent made 573 appearances and scored 113 goals.