Ex-Norwich man Holt has last laugh over Edwards-inspired Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 16:53 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 07 September 2019

Carlos Edwards, in action for Woodbridge Town against Wroxham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Carlos Edwards, in action for Woodbridge Town against Wroxham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Woodbridge Town 1 Wroxham 3

Ex-Norwich City striker, Grant Holt (blue and white) in action for Wroxham at Nottcutts Park this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTONEx-Norwich City striker, Grant Holt (blue and white) in action for Wroxham at Nottcutts Park this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Wroxham, spearheaded by ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt, triumphed over hosts Woodbridge Town, who had former Ipswich Town man Carlos Edwards in their ranks, at Nottcutts Park this afternoon.

Joint player-manager Edwards must have been delighted with the way that his side started the match - they were good value for their 1-0 lead, thanks to Mark Ray's wonderful strike on the half-hour mark.

But Wroxham, unbeaten in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, levelled eight minutes before half-time through Shaun Taylor.

And the Norfolk visitors netted twice in the second half, through Ryan Miles and then target-man Holt, who charged down an attempted clearance to bag the third on 82 minutes.

Wroxham's Shaun Taylor, on the attack. He scored the equaliser before half-time, at Woodbridge Town. Picture: CARL MARSTONWroxham's Shaun Taylor, on the attack. He scored the equaliser before half-time, at Woodbridge Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

It meant that Wroxham, and ex-Canary Holt, had the last laugh over Woodbridge, and ex-Town star Edwards.

Looking to bounce back from the heavy 5-2 defeat at Kirkley & Pakefield, the Woodpeckers created the better chances in the first half and so were disappointed to be only level at the break.

Ray had a sight of goal in the fifth minute, when almost colliding with keeper Ollie Sutton. The ball broke free, but would not fall kindly for the Woodbridge striker, on the edge of the six-yard box.

Winger Luke Mallett sneaked beyond Wroxham's back-line on a strong run, in the 12th minute, and Sutton had to rush off his line to narrow the angle and eventually blocked for a corner.

Danger-man Ray went narrowly wide with an excellent 20-yarder on the turn, on the quarter-hour mark, while at the other end the Yachtsmen offered very little with the exception of a goalbound close range volley from Holt, which was deflected off target from Ryan Miles' cross in the 28th minute.

Just two minutes later and the Woodpeckers were deservedly ahead, thanks to a wonder strike from Ray, who connected from long-range with a shot that flew into the top corner.

Wroxham poached an equaliser in the 38th minute.

Holt won a free-kick, and Simon Lappin floated the set piece into the danger-zone, where an initial header was the poked home by Taylor from close-in.

The goal was initially ruled out because of an assistant referee's flag.

Seven minutes into the second half and the visitors went ahead, Miles latching onto a through pass over the Woodpeckers defence before scooping the ball over the advancing Stronge into an unguarded net.

The home side pressed for an equaliser, but were mostly kept at bay, and at the other end Stronge had to arch back to divert Harley Black's 25-yard lob over his bar on 80 minutes.

But two minute later and they did net a third. A horrible defensive mix-up saw centre-half Taylor Southgate put his keeper under unnecessary pressure with a tame back pass, and Holt was quick to steal in and charge down the attempted clearance, rthe ball rolling into an empty net.

Ex-Norwich man Holt has last laugh over Edwards-inspired Woodbridge

