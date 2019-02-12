Sunny

Vincent-Young all set to celebrate his 100th league appearance for U’s

PUBLISHED: 14:34 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 14 February 2019

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates after scoring his first-half goal against Cheltenham last weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Kane Vincent-Young is poised to make his 100th league appearance for Colchester United, away at lowly Macclesfield Town on Saturday, an impressive landmark for a young defender aged just 22.

U’s boss John McGreal has certainly been pleased with Vincent-Young’s progress, ever since he arrived at the Essex club from Tottenham’s Academy in the summer of 2014.

The Camden-born left-back has been in cracking form over the last couple of weeks, marking two fine individual and team performances with goals in back-to-back wins at Northampton Town (4-0) and against Cheltenham (3-0).

“Kane has been playing well, and is always developing his game,” explained McGreal, following today’s training session at Florence Park, TIptree.

“We worked hard to hold onto him over the summer, and he’s forged a good partnership with whoever he has played with down the left side, whether that be Frank (Nouble), Brennan (Dickenson) or Abs (Abo Eisa).

“It’s great that he is reaching 100 league games so early in his career,” added McGreal.

Vincent-Young signed a new two-year contract last summer, after having a trial at Ipswich Town.

