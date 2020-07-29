E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former £1.5m Town star Martin drops down two divisions to sign for non-league Ebbsfleet

29 July, 2020 - 17:05
Former Ipswich Town star Lee Martin has signed for Ebbsfleet United of the National League South Picture: EBBSFLEET UTD

Archant

Former Ipswich Town star Lee Martin, the man signed for £1.5m from Manchester United by Roy Keane, has dropped down two divisions to sign for Ebbsfleet United of the National League South.

Lee Martin in action for Ipswich Town in 2012 Picture: ARCHANTLee Martin in action for Ipswich Town in 2012 Picture: ARCHANT

Martin, 33, who was released by Exeter City at the end of last season, having helped them reach the League Two play-off final and scored the winner as they knocked Town out of the EFL Trophy, is the tenth signing of the summer for ambitious Fleet.

The winger, who played a century of games for Town between 2009 and 2013, having been brought to Portman Road from Old Trafford for big money by Keane, has also turned out for Manchester United, Rangers, Charlton, Millwall, Gillingham and Northampton in a long career.

He told the Ebbsfleet website: “Dropping down two leagues is a totally new challenge for me but definitely something that I’m looking forward to. I’m still open to learning, that’s the wonderful art of football, you’re never finished learning and I’m excited to start anew and get going here.”

Among the sides he’ll face with his new club are Braintree Town.

