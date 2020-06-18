E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dramatic fall from favour for ex-Town star Pitman as Pompey prepare for play-offs

18 June, 2020 - 17:00
Former Ipswich striker Brett Pitman appears to be on his way out of play-off hopefuls Portsmouth Picture: PA SPORT

Former Ipswich striker Brett Pitman appears to be on his way out of play-off hopefuls Portsmouth Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman should be preparing for the League One play-offs with Portsmouth - but instead he’s been exiled by Pompey and appears certain to leave the club.

Brett Pitman scores for Town against Reading in the Championship Picture: STEVE WALLERBrett Pitman scores for Town against Reading in the Championship Picture: STEVE WALLER

Pitman, who started the season as Pompey skipper for a third-straight year, hasn’t featured for Kenny Jackett’s promotion challengers since December, in a dramatic fall from favour.

Now, as Portsmouth prepare for their League One play-off semi-final first leg clash with Oxford on Friday, July 3, Pitman’s training on his own.

MORE: Pressure on Town to get out of League One increases as salary cap looms

It’s not the first time he’s been exiled either - he was forced to train with former club Bournemouth’s U21’s in January.

Despite the fact that the soon to be out of contract striker - who’s scored 41 goals in 99 games for Pompey – isn’t part of his squad, Jackett insists that the door is still open for Pitman, 32.

He told The News: “I will use Brett if I need to, but at the moment I have quite a few forwards.

“If I think it’s right, I will call on him. He wasn’t involved against Reading (a recent friendly) and hasn’t trained with us.

“The door is open. In terms of where it is for Brett, if he is actually involved he will be okay with that.

“He is training on his own at the moment. We can monitor his fitness and he is keeping fit.

MORE: Grading all the Ipswich Town players after their mid-table League One finish

“We have forwards, the likes of Reeco (Hackett-Fairchild) has a chance and an opportunity as well. We are quite well off for forwards at the moment.

“It’s not necessarily about Brett being out of contract soon. It’s just my choice on the group and the squad, as it is at the moment.’

Pitman left Portman Road in the summer of 2017 after two seasons, having scored 15 goals in 70 games for Town.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Missing man from Newmarket found

Police have confirmed Patrick Pemberton, who went missing from Newmarket last Saturday, has been found. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Dramatic fall from favour for ex-Town star Pitman as Pompey prepare for play-offs

Former Ipswich striker Brett Pitman appears to be on his way out of play-off hopefuls Portsmouth Picture: PA SPORT

Man wanted on recall to prison – have you seen him?

Lee Manley, 29, from Haverhill, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Superdry confirms job cuts as part of restructuring

The Superdry store in Norwich is one of many which will face job cuts. Pic: Superdry
Drive 24