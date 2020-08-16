E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Title-winning Town defender Carroll dies aged 77

PUBLISHED: 16:42 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 16 August 2020

Irish full-back Tommy Carroll in action for Ipswich against WBA in October 1970. The former Town star has died aged 77 Picture: ARCHANT

Irish full-back Tommy Carroll in action for Ipswich against WBA in October 1970. The former Town star has died aged 77 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Carroll, who has died at the age of 77.

Season 1967-68: Photo 41 The bubbly is flowing as Town celebrate winning the Second Division championship in 1968. From left, Bill Baxter, Ken Hancock, Billy Houghton, John O'Rourke, trainer Sammy Chung, manager Bill McGarry, Danny Hegan, Tommy Carroll, Ray Crawford, and Frank Brogan.Season 1967-68: Photo 41 The bubbly is flowing as Town celebrate winning the Second Division championship in 1968. From left, Bill Baxter, Ken Hancock, Billy Houghton, John O'Rourke, trainer Sammy Chung, manager Bill McGarry, Danny Hegan, Tommy Carroll, Ray Crawford, and Frank Brogan.

Irish international Carroll, who played right back for the Town side which won the Second Division in 1968, was most famous for his part in a dressing room fight between new boss Bobby Robson and skipper Bill Baxter, after which he and Baxter left the club.

He played for Town between 1966 and 1971, and also had spells with Cambridge City and Birmingham City.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Birmingham and Stoke join race for Blues striker Jackson

Upon his return to Ireland in 1973, he had spells as player and manager with Shelbourne and Athlone Town. Carroll was capped 17 times by the Republic of Ireland Ireland between 1968 and 1973.

He won the league and FAI Cup with Shelbourne in his first spell there, before heading to England.

The club said in a statement: “Shelbourne FC is saddened to hear of the passing of FAI Cup and League winner Tommy Carroll. With 17 caps for Ireland, Tommy began his Shels career at just 15 playing with his brother Eddie. Our thoughts are with Tommy’s friends and family. RIP.”

