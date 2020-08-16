Title-winning Town defender Carroll dies aged 77
PUBLISHED: 16:42 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 16 August 2020
Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Carroll, who has died at the age of 77.
Irish international Carroll, who played right back for the Town side which won the Second Division in 1968, was most famous for his part in a dressing room fight between new boss Bobby Robson and skipper Bill Baxter, after which he and Baxter left the club.
He played for Town between 1966 and 1971, and also had spells with Cambridge City and Birmingham City.
Upon his return to Ireland in 1973, he had spells as player and manager with Shelbourne and Athlone Town. Carroll was capped 17 times by the Republic of Ireland Ireland between 1968 and 1973.
He won the league and FAI Cup with Shelbourne in his first spell there, before heading to England.
The club said in a statement: “Shelbourne FC is saddened to hear of the passing of FAI Cup and League winner Tommy Carroll. With 17 caps for Ireland, Tommy began his Shels career at just 15 playing with his brother Eddie. Our thoughts are with Tommy’s friends and family. RIP.”
