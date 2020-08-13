£10k Town signing Moore makes £2m move to Cardiff

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore has signed for Cardiff City for £2m Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore has signed for Cardiff City in a £2m move from crisis club Wigan Athletic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieffer Moore played 11 times for Ipswich Town Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Kieffer Moore played 11 times for Ipswich Town Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Welsh international Moore, who Mick McCarthy brought to the Blues for just £10,000 from Forest Green Rovers in January 2017, has been much in demand in recent weeks having been relegated to League One with the Latics, who are in administration.

He scored ten goals last season, plus had some star displays for his country in their Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

Moore, who played just 11 times for Town and never started a game, left Portman Road for Barnsley in January 2018, costing the Tykes £750,000, before signing for Wigan last summer for an undisclosed fee.

MORE: Town offer Ward contract after veteran impresses in training

He said: “The interest has been there for some time. I’m thrilled to get this over the line.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and his desire is to get promoted to the Premier League and that is something I share.

“The fans were a deciding factor for me. I know I’m going to play really good football here. The game really suits me. To have the backing from the fans straight away is amazing.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the boys and getting started.”