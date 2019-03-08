Partly Cloudy

Ex-Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore named in Wales squad with Bristol City reportedly set to reignite interest

PUBLISHED: 11:33 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 21 May 2019

Kieffer Moore scored 19 goals for Barnsley as they finished second in League One. Photo: PA

Kieffer Moore scored 19 goals for Barnsley as they finished second in League One. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the Wales squad for the first time after firing Barnsley to League One promotion.

The Torquay-born front man, who qualifies through his maternal grandfather, will be part of Ryan Giggs' group for Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia and Hungary.

The 26-year-old scored 19 goals in all competitions, despite missing a chunk of the campaign with a serious head injury, as Barnsley secured second spot ahead of Sunderland.

MORE: 'If he's going to be a top performer on a regular basis then that remains to be seen' - What McCarthy said about Moore back in April 2018

Mick McCarthy brought the 6ft 5in front man to Portman Road for just £10k when recruiting him from then National League side Forest Green Rovers in January 2017.

He made just 11 substitute appearances totalling 146 minutes before being loaned to then League One side Rotherham United.

MORE: 'There's nothing better than showing someone they were wrong about you' - Moore reflects on time at Ipswich after exit

His prolific form (13 goals in 22 league games) helped set the Millers' promotion back to the Championship in motion. Town then decided to cash-in come the January, selling Moore to Barnsley for £750k.

Moore - who has scored 36 goals in 65 starts and 15 substitute appearances since departing the Blues - was linked with a £2m move to Sunderland and Bristol City in January this year. It's been reported that the Robins may reignite that interest this summer.

Matt Clarke, pictured with the Checkatrade Trophy, looks set for a big move away from Portsmouth this summer. Photo: PA

MORE: How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson's verdict, plus have your say

Meanwhile, interest is said to be hotting up in another former Town player - Matt Clarke. The former Town academy graduate was named Portsmouth's player of the year after they finished fourth in League One.

New Brighton boss Graham Potter watched the 22-year-old in action as Pompey suffered a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland last Thursday.

Clarke made just four sub appearances for Town in the Championship before McCarthy used him as a makeweight in a player plus cash (£700k) deal which saw Adam Webster arrive from Fratton Park in 2016.

Alan Judge has been named in the latest Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: PA

MORE: Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' - with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Elsewhere, Town midfielder Alan Judge has been named in McCarthy's reduced 27-man Republic of Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he's mixing with Hollywood's finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson's verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Show Job Lists