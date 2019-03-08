Dyer on target as ex-Town trio lift Veterans' Cup with Whitton

Former Ipswich Town stars, left to right, Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans' Cup after Whitton United's 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market FC on Sunday. Photograph: BEN POOLEY Archant

Three former Ipswich Town stars were in the Whitton United side that won the Suffolk Veterans’ Cup for the first time, writes Nick Garnham.

Gym United’s players celebrate after winning the Suffolk Sunday Cup following a 1-0 win against Tostock Pirates in the final at Needham Market FC on Sunday. Photograph: BEN POOLEY Gym United’s players celebrate after winning the Suffolk Sunday Cup following a 1-0 win against Tostock Pirates in the final at Needham Market FC on Sunday. Photograph: BEN POOLEY

Kieron Dyer, who scored his side's first goal, Titus Bramble and Carlos Edwards all played in their 4-1 victory over holders Woodbridge Town in the final which was one of four to be staged on Super Sunday at Bloomfields, home of Needham Market FC, and attended by more than 400 spectators.

A mixture of good goalkeeping and some profligate finishing meant Whitton were kept at bay until the 65th minute when Dyer bundled home.

However, just when it looked as though Whitton would win the cup for the first time – they were runners-up in this competition in 2012 – Adam Glencastle equalised after 84 minutes for the Woodpeckers.

That was the first of four strikes in a frantic seven-minute finale, with Whitton then scoring more three unanswered goals. Gavin Crane put them back in front after 87 minutes, before Ronaldo Wright struck twice to wrap up victory.

The final was the second to be played on the main pitch, after Gym United had deservedly won the Suffolk Sunday Cup earlier in the day.

They defeated fellow Bury & District Sunday League side Tostock Pirates 1-0 thanks to Mex Melanson's sweetly-struck volley from outside the penalty area over Steve Fenner after 58 minutes.

In a final of few clear-cut chances it was Gym United, the 2014 and 2015 winners, who had the lion's share of them against the Pirates, who won the trophy in 2016.

The other two finals, both played on the 3G pitch, were rather more one-side affairs.

Scott Sloots helped himself to five goals – the other was an own goal – as Lavenham made up for the disappointment of losing in the final two years ago by beating fellow Sudbury, Haverhill & District Sunday League side Haverhill & Hove Albion 6-0.

That was followed by the Suffolk Sunday Shield Final which saw Lowestoft-based Fusilier defeat Holbrook Swan of the Ipswich Sunday Football League 5-0.

Harley Thompson led the way with a hat-trick and there were also goals for Sam Lish and Ryan Davies.