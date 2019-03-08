Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Dyer on target as ex-Town trio lift Veterans' Cup with Whitton

PUBLISHED: 11:28 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 30 April 2019

Former Ipswich Town stars, left to right, Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans’ Cup after Whitton United’s 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market FC on Sunday. Photograph: BEN POOLEY

Former Ipswich Town stars, left to right, Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans' Cup after Whitton United's 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market FC on Sunday. Photograph: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Three former Ipswich Town stars were in the Whitton United side that won the Suffolk Veterans’ Cup for the first time, writes Nick Garnham.

Gym United’s players celebrate after winning the Suffolk Sunday Cup following a 1-0 win against Tostock Pirates in the final at Needham Market FC on Sunday. Photograph: BEN POOLEYGym United’s players celebrate after winning the Suffolk Sunday Cup following a 1-0 win against Tostock Pirates in the final at Needham Market FC on Sunday. Photograph: BEN POOLEY

Kieron Dyer, who scored his side's first goal, Titus Bramble and Carlos Edwards all played in their 4-1 victory over holders Woodbridge Town in the final which was one of four to be staged on Super Sunday at Bloomfields, home of Needham Market FC, and attended by more than 400 spectators.

A mixture of good goalkeeping and some profligate finishing meant Whitton were kept at bay until the 65th minute when Dyer bundled home.

However, just when it looked as though Whitton would win the cup for the first time – they were runners-up in this competition in 2012 – Adam Glencastle equalised after 84 minutes for the Woodpeckers.

That was the first of four strikes in a frantic seven-minute finale, with Whitton then scoring more three unanswered goals. Gavin Crane put them back in front after 87 minutes, before Ronaldo Wright struck twice to wrap up victory.

The final was the second to be played on the main pitch, after Gym United had deservedly won the Suffolk Sunday Cup earlier in the day.

They defeated fellow Bury & District Sunday League side Tostock Pirates 1-0 thanks to Mex Melanson's sweetly-struck volley from outside the penalty area over Steve Fenner after 58 minutes.

In a final of few clear-cut chances it was Gym United, the 2014 and 2015 winners, who had the lion's share of them against the Pirates, who won the trophy in 2016.

The other two finals, both played on the 3G pitch, were rather more one-side affairs.

Scott Sloots helped himself to five goals – the other was an own goal – as Lavenham made up for the disappointment of losing in the final two years ago by beating fellow Sudbury, Haverhill & District Sunday League side Haverhill & Hove Albion 6-0.

That was followed by the Suffolk Sunday Shield Final which saw Lowestoft-based Fusilier defeat Holbrook Swan of the Ipswich Sunday Football League 5-0.

Harley Thompson led the way with a hat-trick and there were also goals for Sam Lish and Ryan Davies.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Most Read

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

TV review: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 – The Long Night - 80 minutes of darkness and bad editing CONTAINS SPOILERS

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Suffolk MP reveals bid for Delphi after criticism over taskforce ‘silence’

County councillor Jack Owen at Delphi Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Injured swan on the line - Unusual reason for train delays

A swan has been causing delays on lines from Suffolk and Essex to London today. This is a file photo of a swan. Picture: PA/ Barry Batchelor

Parents of daughter who died on safari start to build hall in Africa in her memory

Linda Bullen starts digging the foundations of the multi-purpose hall with builder Riaan Potieger, his workers and the hostel children looking on. Picture: CATHERINE BULLEN FOUNDATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists