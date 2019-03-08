Former Ipswich Witches star Parker, 49, recovering after heart attack

Shane Parker, right, pictured with Scott Nicholls and Kim Jansson at Foxhall back in 2003. The Aussie star is recovering from a heart attack. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich Witches speedway star Shane Parker is recovering after suffering a heart attack at home in Australia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 49-year-old, who retired in 2014, rode for a who's who of the sport in the UK during his long career, which he started with the Witches in 1990 and stayed at Foxhall for four years.

You may also want to watch:

On their Facebook account, the Witches posted: "Everyone at the club would like to send their best wishes to Shane Parker after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Australia."

Shane Parker, left, and Roy Schlein find their own way to keep warm in the pits at the Kim Jansson benefit at Foxhall in 2008. Picture: STEVE WALLER Shane Parker, left, and Roy Schlein find their own way to keep warm in the pits at the Kim Jansson benefit at Foxhall in 2008. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It's understood that Parker is recovering in hospital after suffering the attack at his home last Thursday morning.

Parker, a four-time Southern Australia champion who won the Elite League Fours with Ipswich in 1991, also rode for Middlesbrough, King's Lynn, Hull, Belle Vue, Peterborough, Glasgow and Somerset, before finishing his time in England at Sheffield in 2011.

He also rode for several sides in Poland and Sweden before returning to Australia, where he finished his career at Gilman Speedway in Adelaide.