Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Former Ipswich Witches star Parker, 49, recovering after heart attack

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 25 June 2019

Shane Parker, right, pictured with Scott Nicholls and Kim Jansson at Foxhall back in 2003. The Aussie star is recovering from a heart attack. Picture: ARCHANT

Shane Parker, right, pictured with Scott Nicholls and Kim Jansson at Foxhall back in 2003. The Aussie star is recovering from a heart attack. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich Witches speedway star Shane Parker is recovering after suffering a heart attack at home in Australia.

The 49-year-old, who retired in 2014, rode for a who's who of the sport in the UK during his long career, which he started with the Witches in 1990 and stayed at Foxhall for four years.

You may also want to watch:

On their Facebook account, the Witches posted: "Everyone at the club would like to send their best wishes to Shane Parker after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Australia."

Shane Parker, left, and Roy Schlein find their own way to keep warm in the pits at the Kim Jansson benefit at Foxhall in 2008. Picture: STEVE WALLERShane Parker, left, and Roy Schlein find their own way to keep warm in the pits at the Kim Jansson benefit at Foxhall in 2008. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It's understood that Parker is recovering in hospital after suffering the attack at his home last Thursday morning.

Parker, a four-time Southern Australia champion who won the Elite League Fours with Ipswich in 1991, also rode for Middlesbrough, King's Lynn, Hull, Belle Vue, Peterborough, Glasgow and Somerset, before finishing his time in England at Sheffield in 2011.

He also rode for several sides in Poland and Sweden before returning to Australia, where he finished his career at Gilman Speedway in Adelaide.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

STEM academy plans are axed after Government pulls funding

Vicky Neale at Westley school playing fields in Bury St Edmunds where the new County STEM academy was expected to be built Picture: COUNTY UPPER SCHOOL

‘Huge chance’ that Bialkowski will stay at Town, says Lambert

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

New Ipswich convenience store to open near Portman Road

The new Blue Star Convenience Store in Princes Street, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Former Ipswich Witches star Parker, 49, recovering after heart attack

Shane Parker, right, pictured with Scott Nicholls and Kim Jansson at Foxhall back in 2003. The Aussie star is recovering from a heart attack. Picture: ARCHANT

What we shouldn’t be asking Hunt and Johnson

Mary Poppins in Disneyland - she responded to the job description written by children Jane and Michael Banks and turned out to be practically perfect in every way. Picture: Getty Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists