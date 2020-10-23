Video

Wow! Watch Ipswich Witches’ young teenage star Drew Kemp race to victory at Belle Vue, defeating Jason Crump into the bargain!

Drew Kemp flies to victory Archant

Ipswich Witches’ young star Drew Kemp, 18, continues his upward path to glory in the sport of speedway.

|



A evening of sensational racing at the National Speedway Stadium, here's a fabulous Heat 7 from last night's Peter Craven Memorial !



Jye Etheridge

Dan Bewley

⚪️ Drew Kemp

Jason Crump



@SportCentralTV pic.twitter.com/3tLLQ6wORm — Official British Speedway (@SpeedwayGB) October 23, 2020

At Belle Vue on Thursday night, the youngster, who rides for Team GB, as well as the Witches, flew to victory in a very special race that, had their been a crowd in, would have had them on their feet.

Riding in the Peter Craven Memorial Kemp, the British U19 champion, produced a stunning piece of riding to claim a heat victory, in a race that included Witches team-mate Jason Crump.

And although it wasn’t enough for him to make the grand final, it was a terrific ride.

No doubt Witches fans can’t wait to see him racing for the Witches at Foxhall next season.

Teenager Drew Kemp pictured on the pre meeting parade ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teenager Drew Kemp pictured on the pre meeting parade ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

