Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat away at Exeter City

Toto Nsiala pictured after the full-time whistle at Exeter City Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at Exeter City this afternoon and were knocked out of the EFL Trophy. ANDY WARREN hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Martin scores the winner for Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Lee Martin scores the winner for Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Tomas Holy

Good early save from Joel Randall as the striker snuck beyond Gwion Edwards but couldn't keep Nicky Ajose's effort out despite getting a hand to the ball after the striker had evaded Toto Nsiala. Made a brilliant save to deny Matt Jay in stoppage time, which looked set to take the game to penalties, but it wasn't to be as Lee Martin stabbed home a late winner. 5

Toto Nsiala

Back in the side on the right of the central defensive three and had good moments of rugged defending and poor moments on the ball in equal measure. Headed into side-netting as Ipswich attacked a corner but was the guilty party as he lost Ajose for the Exeter goal at the end of the first half. Played the ball into Keane's chest in the build-up to the striker's goal but had some really ragged moments during the first 20 minutes of the second half, too, losing the ball and just about recovering. He shinned a shot out of the ground as Ipswich searched for a winner, before they ultimately fell to defeat, with the big defender losing a headed battle with Nigel Atangana in the lead-up to Exeter's goal. 4

Paul Lambert pictured during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert pictured during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Luke Woolfenden

Calmness personified throughout the first half as he dealt with everything thrown at him with little trouble, but it was his head that deflected the cross which led to Ajose's goal as he stretched to try and cut out danger. In fairness, he could have done little more. Had a few casual moments at the start of the second period and found some high balls a little tough to deal with but continued to defend well enough, heading over the top of the bar well after Holy could only push Ryan Bowman's cross up in the air. He let Martin wriggle away from him for the winner. 5

James Wilson

The third member of the back three who was solid for much of the game, winning his headers and clearing when needing to but, like the rest of the Town backline, will be disappointed they were unable to keep the hosts out and take the game to penalties. 5

Will Keane celebrates his equaliser during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Will Keane celebrates his equaliser during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Gwion Edwards

Beaten by Joel Randall down the right as he let Exeter have the first chance of the game but he recovered from that and had a solid first half defensively and a couple of good moments going forward. Didn't get to the byline enough in the second period as much of the Ipswich attack came down the left flank. Is finding the transition to right wing-back a little tough but some progress is being made. 5

Myles Kenlock

Did what he needed to do in the first half but came on strong in the second as he got forward after the break really well on several occasions, delivering teasing balls which forced Exeter defenders into action to cut them out. Was one of Ipswich's main attacking threats as they looked to find a winner before ultimately falling to defeat. Served a reminder to manager Paul Lambert. 7

Will Keane celebrates his equaliser during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Will Keane celebrates his equaliser during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Cole Skuse

A quiet game in the middle of midfield but he was solid enough as he looked to get the ball into the feet of Teddy Bishop and Andre Dozzell to allow them to play, although some of his passes were a little loose. Made a goal-saving tackle on Ryan Bowman as time ticked down, which seemed to have taken the game to penalties, but it wasn't to be. 5

Andre Dozzell

Played alongside Skuse in the middle of the Ipswich midfield and, like many in blue, came on strong in the second half. In the first it was his shot which was deflected up in the air for Will Keane to head wide but, after the break, he began to produce some incisive passing which set Ipswich away down the left flank. 6

Will Keane celebrates his equaliser during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Will Keane celebrates his equaliser during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Teddy Bishop

Started to the right of central striker Keane and took a knock early but jumped up to make one excellent run into the Exeter box. That theme continued throughout the half with some dangerous runs and did so again in the second, even if he should have had a shot himself when he squared it for Freddie Sears. His dribbling ability and confidence was back instantly and he was the best player on the pitch before he was replaced with 15 minutes remaining. This was a hugely positive return which rightly received a standing ovation as he left the pitch. 8

Freddie Sears

A first start in 11 months for the striker following knee surgery, in the third appearance of his return. He played off striker Keane and had a quiet first half before bursting into life at the start of the second. He was played in behind early in the half but lacked the sharpness to turn the chance into an effort on goal, but played a beautiful one-two with Keane to help create the striker's goal. His first shot of the game saw him thwarted by Jonny Maxted before being replaced just after the hour mark. 6

Teddy Bishop pictured during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop pictured during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Will Keane

Bamboozled his way past his man and burst into the box where his attempted pull-back from the byline hit the post off a combination of goalkeeper Maxted and Atangana before then heading wide with the goal gaping after meeting Dozzell's deflected shot. Was booked for kicking the ball away to complete a frustrating two-minute spell for the striker. He was on the scoresheet after the break as he took the ball superbly on his chest, exchanged passes with Sears and found the bottom corner superbly. Some good interplay, too. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Sears, 64)

Sent on to try and test Exeter with pace and had some bright moments. Shot into the side-netting after being played in by Kenlock and hung on the last shoulder. 5

Stuart Taylor pictured before Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Stuart Taylor pictured before Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Idris El Mizouni (for Bishop, 76)

Tough boots to fill after replacing Bishop, who had been Ipswich's best player up until that point, but did so admirably with some good runs of his own and a couple of teasing passes. 6

James Norwood (for Edwards, 90+3)

Was being prepared to come on to take a penalty in the shootout but wasn't introduced until after Martin's late winner. n/a

Paul Lambert pictured during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert pictured during Town's clash with Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS