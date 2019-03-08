FA Cup first round draw tonight - The lowest ranked teams, potential long trips and how Town could get a bye

The draw for the FA Cup first round is at 7pm tonight. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town will learn their FA Cup first round opposition when the draw is made at 7pm tonight. STUART WATSON takes a look at who Paul Lambert's men could face.

THE DRAW

Television coverage starts at 7pm on BBC Two.

The draw will take place at Maldon & Tiptree's ground given the Essex club are one of the lowest ranked sides left in the competition.

NEW TERRITORY

Ipswich Town are used to entering (and generally exiting) this competition at the third round stage.

Relegation to League One means they now enter at the first round stage along with the other 47 League One and League Two clubs.

This will be the first time the club has played in the first round since 1956/57.

Town - who lifted the famous trophy in 1978 - have now gone almost a decade without a victory in the tournament. They've fallen at the first hurdle for the past nine seasons (P13 D4 L9), losing to lower-league opposition on four occasions (Preston, Portsmouth, Lincoln and Accrington).

POTENTIAL FOR A BYE

Bury's recent expulsion from the Football League means one club will be given a bye through to round two. The last ball left in the hat will receive the bye, with that club still receiving the £36,000 prize money.

WHO'S IN THE HAT?

All 47 League One and League Two clubs, 16 teams from the National League, 12 from the sixth tier (five from National League North, seven from National League South), nine from the seventh tier and two from the eighth tier...

LOWEST RANKED SIDES

There are two teams from the eighth tier of English football left.

Essex club Maldon & Tiptree are currently second in the Isthmian League North Division table, while West Sussex side Chicester City are eighth in the Isthmian League South East Division.

Both entered the competition at the preliminary round stage and have had to battle through five rounds to get this far.

Maldon & Tiptree, who are managed by former Ipswich Town defender Wayne Brown, have close links to Colchester United and have several of the U's youngsters on loan. They've won all 16 games they've played in all competitions this season.

The Jammers have beaten Saffron Walden, Histon, Wingate & Finchley, Chertsey Town and Royston Town so far in the FA Cup. This is the first time in the club's history they have reached the first round.

Seventh-tier clubs are: Whitby Town (Northern Premier), Stourbridge Town (Southern Premier Central), Nantwich Town (Northern Premier), Haringey Borough (Isthmian Premier), Hayes & Yeading (Southern Premier), Poole Town (Southern Premier), Potters Bar Town (Isthmian Premier), Kingstonian (Isthmian Premier), Carshalton Athletic (Isthmian Premier).

POTENTIAL SUB-PLOTS

Wayne Brown and Maldon would be a good one.

How about Scunthorpe United and a reunion with Paul Hurst and Chris Doig?

Or facing one of the teams who have provided FA Cup embarrassment for Town in recent years - Accrington or Lincoln.

Chippenham Town are the club Town signed recently-capped England international Tyrone Mings from.

Billericay Town have made headlines in recent years. They are now managed by Jamie O'Hara.

POTENTIAL LONG TRIPS

In the North West: Accrington, Fleetwood (two places Town have just been), Blackpool, AFC Fylde, Chorley, Bolton, Tranmere and Rochdale (who Town travel to in the league four days earlier for a rearranged Tuesday night game).

In the South West: Bristol Rovers, Plymouth, Yeovil, Exeter and Torquay.

In the North East: Sunderland, Hartlepool, Darlington, Whitby and, not quite so far up, York and Harrogate.

LONDON CALLING?

There are plenty of non-league clubs left who are based inside the M25: Barnet, Bromley, Sutton United, Welling, Hayes & Yeading, Dulwich Hamlet, Harringey Borough, Kingstonian and Carshalton Athletic.

WHEN GAMES WILL BE PLAYED

Ties will take place on the weekend of November 9/10, with replays likely to be held a week-and-a-half later.

If Ipswich's tie did go to a replay then that would fall between scheduled league games against Oxford United (a) and Blackpool (h), though there is a strong chance that Oxford game will be postponed due to international call-ups.

Second round ties are scheduled for November 30 (kept as a free weekend).

TV POTENTIAL

Last season, four first round ties were selected for TV broadcast - one on BBC Two (Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon), plus three more on BT Sport (Maidenhead United v Portsmouth, Port Vale v Sunderland and Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic).

Following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley on Sky Sports, Ipswich have now gone 15 games without a win in front of the live television cameras.

DRAW NUMBERS

1 Accrington Stanley

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Blackpool

4 Bolton Wanderers

5 Bradford City

6 Bristol Rovers

7 Burton Albion

8 Cambridge United

9 Carlisle United

10 Cheltenham Town

11 Colchester United

12 Coventry City

13 Crawley Town

14 Crewe Alexandra

15 Doncaster Rovers

16 Exeter City

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Gillingham

20 Grimsby Town

21 IPSWICH TOWN

22 Leyton Orient

23 Lincoln City

24 Macclesfield Town

25 Mansfield Town

26 Milton Keynes Dons

27 Morecambe

28 Newport County

29 Northampton Town

30 Oldham Athletic

31 Oxford United

32 Peterborough United

33 Plymouth Argyle

34 Port Vale

35 Portsmouth

36 Rochdale

37 Rotherham United

38 Salford City

39 Scunthorpe United

40 Shrewsbury Town

41 Southend United

42 Stevenage

43 Sunderland

44 Swindon Town

45 Tranmere Rovers

46 Walsall

47 Wycombe Wanderers

48 Boston United

49 Gateshead

50 Solihull Moors

51 Whitby town or Stourbridge

52 Hartlepool United

53 Nantwich Town

54 Chorley

55 Altrincham

56 Darlington

57 York City

58 Notts County

59 Chesterfield or Wrexham

60 Harrogate Town

61 AFC Fylde

62 Chippenham Town

63 Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town

64 Dulwich Hamlet

65 Ebbsfleet United or Woking

66 Welling United or Eastleigh

67 Bromley

68 Maidstone United

69 Maidenhead United or Wealdstone

70 Oxford City

71 Chichester City

72 Hayes & Yeading United or Poole Town

73 Maldon & Tiptree

74 Potters Bar Town or Barnet

75 Torquay United

76 Sutton United or Billericay Town

77 Dover Athletic

78 Kingstonian

79 Carshalton Athletic