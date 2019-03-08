FA Cup round-up: wins for Stowmarket, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Clacton, Stanway, Halstead and Harwich

Josh Mayhew, who scored a hat-trick in Stowmarket Town's 6-0 win at Clapton in the FA Cup. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

There were some fine results for a selection of Suffolk and North-East Essex sides in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, held over the weekend.

FRAMLINGHAM TOWN had enjoyed a head start on the rest by recording a 3-1 win at Hackney Wick on Friday night. It was evenly poised at 1-1 early on until goals from Danny Smith (26) and Cyrus Thorpe (65) saw the Suffolk visitors through to the next round, where they will be on the road again at Basildon.

A hat-trick from Josh Mayhew was the highlight of STOWMARKET TOWN'S 6-0 thrashing of hosts Clapton. Christy Finch bagged a brace and Joe Jefford scored the other.

FC CLACTON notched an impressive 3-0 home win over St Margaretsbury. Mekhil McKenzie scored early on, before second-half headers by Jack Clowsley (68) and Chris Ribchester (88) sealed the win.

STANWAY ROVERS were 2-1 winners at Hullbridge Sports. An in-form Jordan Blackwell gave Stanway a 16th minute lead, which was doubled by Tom Holdstock on 52 minutes. Timonthy Monsheju pulled a goal back via a penalty (82).

Jerome Kelsey netted the winner, following Aaron Churchyard's strong run, to secure a 1-0 home win for WOODBRIDGE TOWN over Coggeshall United, while goals from Cook, Munday and Vincent wrapped up a 3-1 win for HALSTEAD TOWN away at Sawbridgesworth Town.

HARWICH & PARKESTON beat Ilford 2-1, thanks to goals by Kevin Coyle and Jordan Heath.

NEWMARKET TOWN rallied from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Arlesey Town. Jack Watson (penalty) and Joe Robinson scored in the second half to force a replay on Tuesday evening.

But there was no joy for HADLEIGH UNITED, who were beaten 2-0 at London Colney. George Brinkman and Loren Maxwell were the scorers.

MILDENHALL TOWN suffered their third straight defeat of the season, losing 4-1 at Biggleswade FC. Lee Northfield, Alex Marsh, Sean McMonagle and Lawrie Marsh were the Biggleswade marksmen.

HAVERHILL ROVERS were hammered 6-1 at home by Colney Heath. Their consolation goal was scored by Kieran Michaels when the score was already 0-5.

LONG MELFORD will replay this week after their 0-0 draw away at Southend Manor.