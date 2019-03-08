E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

FA Cup round-up: wins for Stowmarket, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Clacton, Stanway, Halstead and Harwich

PUBLISHED: 20:22 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 10 August 2019

Josh Mayhew, who scored a hat-trick in Stowmarket Town's 6-0 win at Clapton in the FA Cup. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Josh Mayhew, who scored a hat-trick in Stowmarket Town's 6-0 win at Clapton in the FA Cup. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Archant

There were some fine results for a selection of Suffolk and North-East Essex sides in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, held over the weekend.

FRAMLINGHAM TOWN had enjoyed a head start on the rest by recording a 3-1 win at Hackney Wick on Friday night. It was evenly poised at 1-1 early on until goals from Danny Smith (26) and Cyrus Thorpe (65) saw the Suffolk visitors through to the next round, where they will be on the road again at Basildon.

A hat-trick from Josh Mayhew was the highlight of STOWMARKET TOWN'S 6-0 thrashing of hosts Clapton. Christy Finch bagged a brace and Joe Jefford scored the other.

FC CLACTON notched an impressive 3-0 home win over St Margaretsbury. Mekhil McKenzie scored early on, before second-half headers by Jack Clowsley (68) and Chris Ribchester (88) sealed the win.

STANWAY ROVERS were 2-1 winners at Hullbridge Sports. An in-form Jordan Blackwell gave Stanway a 16th minute lead, which was doubled by Tom Holdstock on 52 minutes. Timonthy Monsheju pulled a goal back via a penalty (82).

You may also want to watch:

Jerome Kelsey netted the winner, following Aaron Churchyard's strong run, to secure a 1-0 home win for WOODBRIDGE TOWN over Coggeshall United, while goals from Cook, Munday and Vincent wrapped up a 3-1 win for HALSTEAD TOWN away at Sawbridgesworth Town.

HARWICH & PARKESTON beat Ilford 2-1, thanks to goals by Kevin Coyle and Jordan Heath.

NEWMARKET TOWN rallied from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Arlesey Town. Jack Watson (penalty) and Joe Robinson scored in the second half to force a replay on Tuesday evening.

But there was no joy for HADLEIGH UNITED, who were beaten 2-0 at London Colney. George Brinkman and Loren Maxwell were the scorers.

MILDENHALL TOWN suffered their third straight defeat of the season, losing 4-1 at Biggleswade FC. Lee Northfield, Alex Marsh, Sean McMonagle and Lawrie Marsh were the Biggleswade marksmen.

HAVERHILL ROVERS were hammered 6-1 at home by Colney Heath. Their consolation goal was scored by Kieran Michaels when the score was already 0-5.

LONG MELFORD will replay this week after their 0-0 draw away at Southend Manor.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in his 30s killed in A14 accident

The A14 at Woolpit has now reopened after the earlier fatal collision (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge to remain OPEN – for now...

A yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office could prompt the closure of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

FA Cup round-up: wins for Stowmarket, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Clacton, Stanway, Halstead and Harwich

Josh Mayhew, who scored a hat-trick in Stowmarket Town's 6-0 win at Clapton in the FA Cup. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Police concerned over missing man

Daniel Hallsworth, 26, who has gone missing from his Lowestoft home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Judy Murray to be VIP guest at Ipswich fundraiser supporting tennis stars of the future

left to right: Nino Severino, Judy Murray and Elena Baltacha at the London 2012 Olympics. Picture: NINO SEVERINO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists