E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The big guns, old rivals and non-leaguers Ipswich Town (or Coventry) could meet in FA Cup third round draw

PUBLISHED: 13:11 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 02 December 2019

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are in the FA Cup third round draw. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are in the FA Cup third round draw. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Archant

Ipswich Town are in the hat for this evening's FA Cup third round draw.

But in order to get there and secure their true place in round three they must first get past Coventry City, following the two sides' 1-1 draw at St Andrew's yesterday.

It looked as though the Blues were going to move through to round three, after Will Keane had struck early in the second half as he converted Alan Judge's cross.

But, after a period of pressure, the hosts were level when Callum O'Hare's square run across the box ended with the midfielder driving the ball home past Will Norris.

MORE: Stu says - Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

It means the Blues face another replay - yet to be confirmed but likely to be played on Tuesday, December 10.

Both Ipswich and Coventry will enter tonight's draw, being made at 7pm.

Round three is the point Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition, opening up the possibility of visits to the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and Tottenham's new stadium at White Hart Lane.

It could also mean a cup meeting with old rivals Norwich, a former Championship sparring partner or one of the five non-league sides left in the competition.

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture PagepixWill Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Ipswich or Coventry are ball No.48.

Town's No.48, Keane, was asked yesterday if he would be watching the draw: "Yeah, definitely," he said.

"If you get a big team it maybe puts a bit more of an edge on the game.

"I'd take Manchester United away (former club) but I wouldn't mind Everton away actually (where he would face brother Michael), that would be good fun.

"The manager would maybe like to get a big team as well because it would be a good test for us to maybe see where we're up to and it would also be a good trip out for the fans.

"We have to get through this tie first, though."

_____________________________________________________________________________

FA Cup Third Round draw numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth 

2 Arsenal 

3 Aston Villa 

4 Barnsley 

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers 

7 Brentford 

8 Brighton & Hove Albion 

9 Bristol City 

10 Burnley 

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic 

13 Chelsea 

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County 

16 Everton 

17 Fulham 

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City 

20 Leeds United 

21 Leicester City 

22 Liverpool 

23 Luton Town

You may also want to watch:

24 Manchester City 

25 Manchester United 

26 Middlesbrough 

27 Millwall 

28 Newcastle United 

29 Norwich City 

30 Nottingham Forest 

31 Preston North End 

32 Queens Park Rangers 

33 Reading 

34 Sheffield United 

35 Sheffield Wednesday 

36 Southampton 

37 Stoke City 

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur 

40 Watford 

41 West Bromwich Albion 

42 West Ham United 

43 Wigan Athletic 

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers 

45 Blackpool 

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers 

51 Oxford United 

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra 

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United 

59 Burton Albion 

60 Newport County 

61 Fleetwood Town 

62 Port Vale 

63 Northampton Town 

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle

Most Read

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

The big guns, old rivals and non-leaguers Ipswich Town (or Coventry) could meet in FA Cup third round draw

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are in the FA Cup third round draw. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Fuller Flavour: Town rotation policy is just too chaotic

Dejected duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the FA Cup draw against Coventry City. Picture: PAGEPIX

Wineries, watersports and wildlife - a week off the beaten track in New South Wales

Pictured, (L-R): Bottles at Cupitts Winery in New South Wales, Werri Beach, south of Sydney, and a lorikeet at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo. Photos: Jessica Frank-Keyes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists