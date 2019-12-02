The big guns, old rivals and non-leaguers Ipswich Town (or Coventry) could meet in FA Cup third round draw
PUBLISHED: 13:11 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 02 December 2019
Ipswich Town are in the hat for this evening's FA Cup third round draw.
But in order to get there and secure their true place in round three they must first get past Coventry City, following the two sides' 1-1 draw at St Andrew's yesterday.
It looked as though the Blues were going to move through to round three, after Will Keane had struck early in the second half as he converted Alan Judge's cross.
But, after a period of pressure, the hosts were level when Callum O'Hare's square run across the box ended with the midfielder driving the ball home past Will Norris.
It means the Blues face another replay - yet to be confirmed but likely to be played on Tuesday, December 10.
Both Ipswich and Coventry will enter tonight's draw, being made at 7pm.
Round three is the point Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition, opening up the possibility of visits to the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and Tottenham's new stadium at White Hart Lane.
It could also mean a cup meeting with old rivals Norwich, a former Championship sparring partner or one of the five non-league sides left in the competition.
Ipswich or Coventry are ball No.48.
Town's No.48, Keane, was asked yesterday if he would be watching the draw: "Yeah, definitely," he said.
"If you get a big team it maybe puts a bit more of an edge on the game.
"I'd take Manchester United away (former club) but I wouldn't mind Everton away actually (where he would face brother Michael), that would be good fun.
"The manager would maybe like to get a big team as well because it would be a good test for us to maybe see where we're up to and it would also be a good trip out for the fans.
"We have to get through this tie first, though."
