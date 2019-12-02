The big guns, old rivals and non-leaguers Ipswich Town (or Coventry) could meet in FA Cup third round draw

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are in the FA Cup third round draw. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Archant

Ipswich Town are in the hat for this evening's FA Cup third round draw.

But in order to get there and secure their true place in round three they must first get past Coventry City, following the two sides' 1-1 draw at St Andrew's yesterday.

It looked as though the Blues were going to move through to round three, after Will Keane had struck early in the second half as he converted Alan Judge's cross.

But, after a period of pressure, the hosts were level when Callum O'Hare's square run across the box ended with the midfielder driving the ball home past Will Norris.

MORE: Stu says - Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

It means the Blues face another replay - yet to be confirmed but likely to be played on Tuesday, December 10.

Both Ipswich and Coventry will enter tonight's draw, being made at 7pm.

Round three is the point Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition, opening up the possibility of visits to the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and Tottenham's new stadium at White Hart Lane.

It could also mean a cup meeting with old rivals Norwich, a former Championship sparring partner or one of the five non-league sides left in the competition.

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Ipswich or Coventry are ball No.48.

Town's No.48, Keane, was asked yesterday if he would be watching the draw: "Yeah, definitely," he said.

"If you get a big team it maybe puts a bit more of an edge on the game.

"I'd take Manchester United away (former club) but I wouldn't mind Everton away actually (where he would face brother Michael), that would be good fun.

"The manager would maybe like to get a big team as well because it would be a good test for us to maybe see where we're up to and it would also be a good trip out for the fans.

"We have to get through this tie first, though."

_____________________________________________________________________________

FA Cup Third Round draw numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle