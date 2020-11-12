E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I’ve apologised’ - Lambert fined for Lincoln referee comments

PUBLISHED: 12:38 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 12 November 2020

The Ipswich management team are not happy with the officials at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

The Ipswich management team are not happy with the officials at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss has been fined by the FA for his comments about referee Kevin Johnson following Town’s loss to Lincoln City.

Referee Kevin Johnson at Lincoln City. Picture PagepixReferee Kevin Johnson at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

The Blues boss must pay £1,750 after admitting an FA charge which accused him of bringing the game into disrepute following his post-match interview, in which he insisted ‘we didn’t lose to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle’ after a disputed penalty decided the loss to the Imps.

Lambert was shown a red card following the game for his protestations and was banned from the touchline for the victory over Gillingham - which he missed in any case while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test – and has now been punished again after apologising for his comments at a virtual hearing.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘We never lost to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle’ – Lambert shown red card after 1-0 loss

“I’ve sent my apologises to the referee for any offence my comments may have caused,” Lambert said.

“They were said in the heat of the moment after a game where I felt we lost because of the ‘wrong’ decision to award a penalty to Lincoln.

“My comments were aimed at his judgment calls during the game and not his integrity as a referee.”

Town have previously been fined £2,500 for the ‘mass confrontation’ which followed Jon Nolan’s red card in the loss to Sincil Bank,

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

Vanners has lost half its workforce after falling into administration Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Person hit by freight train near Bury Saint Edmunds

Ambulance crews have been called after a person was hit by a train Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hundreds of fireworks seized from under seller’s bed after raid on home

Around 200 fireworks were seized by Suffolk Trading Standards from a home in Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Suffolk Trading Standards

Distancing dogs visit famous doorsteps of Constable Country for lockdown 2

Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred are visiting doors across Constable Country this lockdown. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Northern Ireland international turns out for Ipswich Town’s U23s - 10 years after his last game for the Blues

Former Ipswich Town defender Chris Casement played for the Blues' Under 23s earlier this week. Picture: PA/ARCHANT