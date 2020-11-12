‘I’ve apologised’ - Lambert fined for Lincoln referee comments

The Ipswich management team are not happy with the officials at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss has been fined by the FA for his comments about referee Kevin Johnson following Town’s loss to Lincoln City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Referee Kevin Johnson at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Referee Kevin Johnson at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

The Blues boss must pay £1,750 after admitting an FA charge which accused him of bringing the game into disrepute following his post-match interview, in which he insisted ‘we didn’t lose to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle’ after a disputed penalty decided the loss to the Imps.

Lambert was shown a red card following the game for his protestations and was banned from the touchline for the victory over Gillingham - which he missed in any case while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test – and has now been punished again after apologising for his comments at a virtual hearing.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘We never lost to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle’ – Lambert shown red card after 1-0 loss

“I’ve sent my apologises to the referee for any offence my comments may have caused,” Lambert said.

“They were said in the heat of the moment after a game where I felt we lost because of the ‘wrong’ decision to award a penalty to Lincoln.

“My comments were aimed at his judgment calls during the game and not his integrity as a referee.”

Town have previously been fined £2,500 for the ‘mass confrontation’ which followed Jon Nolan’s red card in the loss to Sincil Bank,