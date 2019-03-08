E-edition Read the EADT online edition
FA Trophy and FA Vase latest: home tie for AFC Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 15:26 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 14 October 2019

Woodbridge Town celebrate Kelsey Trotter's opening goal in the 3-1 win at Tring Athletic on Saturday. The Woodpeckers have been handed a home tie against Godmanchester Rovers in the second round of the FA Vase. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

The draws for the next rounds of the FA Trophy and FA Vase were made this lunchtime.

AFC Sudbury have been rewarded with a home tie, in the second round qualifying of the FA Trophy, following Saturday's 4-1 win at VCD Athletic.

Mark Morsley's men will entertain Harrow Borough, while fellow Bostik North sides Maldon & Tiptree and Heybridge Swifts have also been handed home ties against Cray Wanderers and Potters Bar respectively.

Southern League Premier Central strugglers Leiston have been drawn away to Tamworth, with Needham Market also on the road at Cambridge City.

Also in the FA Trophy, Lowestoft will play host to Coalville and Brightlingsea Regent will entertain Royston Town (all ties to be played on weekend of October 26).

Meanwhile, the draw for the second round of the FA Vase was also made yesterday (ties to be played on the weekend of November 2).

Woodbridge Town will be at home to Godmanchester Rovers, but Stowmarket Town will have to travel to Colney Heath and Mildenhall Town will also be away, at Stansted.

Kirkley & Pakefield have been drawn away to Norwich United, and Stanway Rovers will be on the road at Deeping Rangers.

