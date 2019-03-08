FA Vase draw sees Hadleigh, Woodbridge and Brantham hit the road

Hadleigh United celebrate going 3-1 up with a goal from Sam Sharp, against Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh won 5-2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

The draw for the first round proper of the FA Vase was made this afternoon, featuring 102 ties.

HADLEIGH UNITED, who beat Haverhill Borough 5-2 in Saturday's second qualifying round tie at Millfield, have been drawn away from home at Leighton Town.

WOODBRIDGE TOWN have also been handed an away tie, at Tring Athletic, while FC CLACTON must make the long trip to Risborough Rangers.

WHITTON UNITED, who beat St Margertsbury 2-1 on Saturday, will be at home to Long Buckby, and home advantage also awaits the winners of tomorrow night's replay between NEWMARKET TOWN AND MILDENHALL TOWN. They will play host to Crawley Green. BRANTHAM ATHLETIC, 4-2 winners at West Essex, have been rewarded with an away tie at COGGESHALL UNITED.

STANWAY ROVERS will also be on the road, at Lopes Tavares London. KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD will be away at Northampton On Chenecks.