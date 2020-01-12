FA Vase review: Historic Stow march into last 16, but it's heartache for Woodbridge and Kirkley....

Matt Blake celebrates his goal against Glebe.

Stowmarket Town are through to the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase for the first time after seeing off Glebe 3-0 in front of a record crowd at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

Stowmarket players celebrate Vase joy at Greens Meadow on Saturday.

Luke Read's first-half strike fired the 3/1 bookmakers' favourites ahead in front of an impressive crowd of 510, the highest ever for a competitive game at their Suffolk home.

And second-half goals from Matt Blake and substitute Christy Finch in the last 20 minutes ensured the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders booked their place in the fifth round for the first time.

Having lost out in the last 32 of the Vase in their two previous appearances, in 1982-83 and last season, it was third-time lucky for Stow as they put three unanswered goals past their Southern Counties East League Premier Division visitors.

"I'm chuffed to bits," Stow manager Rick Andrews said. "To get 510 here as well, the club's never had more than 500 through the gate.

"We're top of the league, in two cup quarter-finals, and now the last 16 of the Vase as well. The squad are flying at the moment."

Woodbridge Town however are out of the competition after a 0-1 defeat to Plymouth Parkway.

After holding their own for much of the tie in front of a large crowd, Woodbridge Town were beaten by the only goal of the game in the 75th minute.

Woodbridge's Dale Hammond makes a tackle against Plymouth.

There was little between the sides throughout and it was almost inevitable that one goal would be sufficient to settle the match.

In the end the visitors from Devon deserved their success as they carried a greater threat in the final third and capitalised on the one real chance created. For the home side it was an opportunity missed.

The winning goal came on the break when Carter raced down the right culminating in a low cross that Miekey Williams fired home to the delight of the visiting contingent. George Bowman almost equalised in added time when his free kick was inches wide, but as the final whistle went it was a case of what might have been for the home side.

Meanwhile, Kirkley & Pakefield were unlucky to go out of the competition, losing 2-0 after extra time at Sporting Khalsa, while another Thurlow Premier side, Wroxham overcame a 1-0 half time deficit in Derbyshire to beat South Normanton Athletic 3-1.

Plymouth Parkway on the attack at Woodbridge on Saturday.

The draw for the last 16 is being held on Monday.