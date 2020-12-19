Non-league round-up: Stowmarket Town progress in FA Vase, plus the best of the league action

Published: 4:52 PM December 19, 2020 Updated: 5:09 PM December 19, 2020

A sensational early strike by Reggie Lambe propelled Stowmarket Town into the fourth round of the FA Vase, at the expense of Norwich CBS in a 2-0 victory at Greens Meadow.

Lambe's wonderful long-range shot on nine minutes put Stow in the driving seat against their Step 6 visitors.

But the Suffolk hosts did not make this third round tie safe until four minutes remaining, when Josh Mayhew's header dropped over the line via the underside of the bar to finally double the lead.

Both sides had good chances inside the first five minutes.

Josh Mayhew had a clear sight of goal on three minutes, only to aim his shot straight at CBS keeper Nathan Pauline, while at the other end Vaulter Rocha was frustrated to see his downward header drift the wrong side of the far post.

But Lambe showed everyone how to finish by curling home a delightful shot from long range in the ninth minute, the ball soaring into the top far corner of the net.

In truth, Stow should have added two or more three goals during a dominant first half-hour.

Lambe nearly bagged his second on 12 minutes, only for Pauline to dive to his right to palm away the ball on his goal-line.

The ball is in the back of the net following Reggie Lambe's delightful early strike for Stowmarket Town, against Norwich CBS - Credit: Carl Marston

Mayhew screwed an angled shot across goal and wide of the far post in the 17th minute, as the hosts continued to dictate, while Jack Ainsley was denied at point blank range by the alert Pauline, with defender Joe Easton hoofing away the loose ball from inside the six-yard box.

On 23 minutes, Mayhew was left cursing his luck as his accurate header, from Seb Dunbar's teasing cross, was again cleared off the goal-line by centre-half Easton.

A few minutes later and Mayhew turned provider to tee up Chris Casement, whose shot was well saved by Pauline.

The visitors came more into the game during the later stages of the first period and Joe Jefford did well to prevent dangerman Rocha from getting in a telling shot at the near post.

Josh Mayhew shapes to shoot during the first half, for Stowmarket Town. His effort flew across goal and wide. - Credit: Carl Marston

Into the second half and livewire Lambe had a shot deflected wide for a corner, from which Ainsley's snap shot was blocked on the edge of the six-yard box with appeals for a penalty for handball being rejected.

Mayhew attempted to curl home an ambitious 25-yarder in the 70th minute, the ball drifting well wide, but the tall striker came closer when nearly managing to nod home Casement's deep cross a minute later.

But Stow finally made the game safe in the 86th minute when Mayhew's close-range header dropped over the line, via the underside of the bar.

THE LINE-UPS

STOWMARKET TOWN: Bradbrook, Casement, Dunbar, Ainsley, Jefford, Bullard, Quantrill (sub Docherty, 65), Parker, Lambe, Mayhew, Clarke (sub Sweeney, 76). Unused subs: Read, Collard, Bugg, Potter.

NORWICH CBS: Pauline, Johnson, Rose, Easton (sub Abodunde, 81), Barraclough, Horton (sub Ryland, 81), White, North, Bussens, Rocha, Priddle (sub Sandell, 73). Unused sub: Pye.

Attendance: 282

Elsewhere, WALSHAM LE WILLOWS claimed a 1-0 win away at Thetford Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Jamie Smith scored the only goal of the match to move the WIllows up to fourth in the table, behind the top three of Wroxham, Norwich United and Brantham Athletic.

Also in the Premier Division, FC Clacton were 2-0 winners at home to Ely City.

IPSWICH WANDERERS were denied an opportunity to move to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League One North table, when their scheduled home match against Diss Town was postponed because of Covid-19 concerns.

Wanderers would have leapfrogged Fakenham Town into top spot with a win, but Covid-19 concerns in the Diss camp caused the game to be called off on Friday night.

HADLEIGH UNITED'S scheduled home match against fellow Suffolk side WHITTON UNITED, in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, with the Isthmian League and Southern League, at Steps 3 and 4, unlikely to be starting up again before mid-January, at the earliest, it has been a frustrating time for the likes of Bury Town, AFC Sudbury, Felixstowe & Walton, Lowestoft and Leiston, although Needham Market were at least in competitive action in midweek in a 4-2 defeat at Gloucester City in the FA Trophy.

