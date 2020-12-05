Non-league round-up: FA Vase and league action as non-elite football returns

Woodbridge Town striker Mark Ray in action during the FA Vase tie at Wellingborough Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

‘Non-elite’ non-league action resumed for some Suffolk clubs this afternoon, after lockdown 2 and the introduction of the three tier system, and there were mixed results in the FA Vase.

Woodbridge Town players take a rest during a time-out for an injury at Wellingborough Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Woodbridge Town players take a rest during a time-out for an injury at Wellingborough Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Woodbridge Town suffered a 1-0 defeat at Wellingborough Town in a very competitive second round tie, and Walsham Le Willows lost 2-1 at North Greenford United.

But Stowmarket Town eased to a convincing 5-0 home win over Eynesbury Rovers in another second round clash to make it a winning start for new manager Paul Musgrove.

Here are all the details:

Woodbridge Town's Kyron Andrews, left, keeps close to Wellingborough left-back Liam Tuck. Picture: CARL MARSTON Woodbridge Town's Kyron Andrews, left, keeps close to Wellingborough left-back Liam Tuck. Picture: CARL MARSTON

WOODBRIDGE TOWN bowed out of the FA Vase at fellow Step 5 side Wellingborough Town, losing 1-0 in a very tight encounter at the Dog & Duck Stadium in Northamptonshire this afternoon.

The Doughboys netted the winning goal in the 78th minute, with Alfie Taylor superbly heading home a free-kick from fellow substitute Harry Chipchase.

In the end, Woodbridge were punished for missing a host of chances in what was one of the better performances of a difficult season.

There were plenty of chances at both ends during a very open first half, with both sides perhaps understandably rusty in front of goal following the month’s break from competitive action.

The scene at the Dog & Duck Stadium as Woodbridge Town players get some advice from the management. Picture: CARL MARSTON The scene at the Dog & Duck Stadium as Woodbridge Town players get some advice from the management. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The game’s first real attack saw Woodbridge striker Mark Ray crack in a shot on the turn which was charged down by home defender Dan Stevenson on 12 minutes

At the other end, centre-half Luke Taylor did well to cut out a dangerous cross by winger Matt Long, while Dove headed inches wide from Jack O’Connor’s 15th minute delivery.

Woodpeckers midfielder, Ben Garnham, had a long-range shot charged down by a defender on 20 minutes.

But a minute later and his team-mate Ray should have really broke the deadlock when beating defender Stevenson for pace, only to then choose to cut the ball back rather than shoot for goal with just keeper Noah Hawkins-Murray to beat. That was a good chance gone begging.

Woodbridge Town winger Kyron Andrews watches the ball drift into touch, during the FA Vase tie at Wellingborough. Picture: CARL MARSTON Woodbridge Town winger Kyron Andrews watches the ball drift into touch, during the FA Vase tie at Wellingborough. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The visitors continued to press. Garnham had a shot deflected wide for a corner, from which Taylor Southgate’s header flew just over the bar and onto the top of the net.

Alfie Stong did well to claw away an inswinging corner by Long, while on his goal-line on the half-hour, and the Woodpeckers young keeper again excelled to keep out an acrobatic overhead kick by Dove.

Just before-half-time, George Bowman looked poised to score an opening goal for the visitors when rounding keeper Hawkins-Murray, but his effort was hacked to safety by a covering defender with an empty goal beckoning.

Woodbridge peppered the target when Ray’s curling effort so nearly dipped in at the far post on 63 minutes, while livewire Kyron Andrews beat his man only to drag his final shot across goal and wide of the far upright.

But it was Wellingborough who grabbed the all-important winning goal when Taylor headed home from a free-kick, with 12 minutes remaining, to progress into round three.

LINE-UPS

WELLINGBOROGH: Hawkins-Murray, O’Connor, Tuck, McBride (sub Leslie, 80), Ansell (sub Chipchase, 60) Stevenson, Long, Buckby, Wilson (sub Taylor, 73) Dove, Dore. Unused subs: Logongo, Price.

WOODBRIDGE: Strong, Rea, Churchyard, Garnham, Taylor, Southgate, Andrews, Crowe, Ray, Bowman (sub Nungs, 60), Keeble (sub Silver, 60). Also used: Hammond. Unused subs: Ingram, Bloom.

Meanwhile, over at Greens Meadow, STOWMARKET TOWN romped to a 5-0 home victroy over Eynesbury Rovers to make progress in the FA Vase, in what was Paul Musgrove’s first match in charge since the departure of Rick Andrews.

Jack Ainsley broke the deadlock in the 19th minute by steering home from Anton Clarke’s corner, which had been flicked on by Josh Mayhew.

Stow were 2-0 up before half-time, Seb Dunbar doubling the lead with a right-footed shot from a short-corner routine in the 41st minute.

Reggie Lambe effectively clinched the tie by adding the third in the 54th minute, finding the net with a looping header from Dunbar’s delivery, while three minutes later Mayhew scored the fourth from the penalty spot, after Craig Parker had been tripped in the box.

A hectic spell of three goals inside six minutes was completed by Luke Read sweeping home Stow’s fifth from close in, following another corner.

It was an unsettling first half for WALSHAM LE WILLOWS at North Greenford United, with play held up for a long period due to a serious injury to Charlie Norman. He went to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

The hosts went in front after the hold-up. in the 10th minute, but Cameron Nicholls deservedly equalised for the Willows in the 37th minute.

North Greenford bagged the winning goal in the 84th minute, although Walsham had their chances in the second half, let down by poor finishing and denied by some good saves from home keeper Sam House.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier, Gorleston hammered Thetford Town 4-0, while in the Thurlow Nunn North. AFC Sudbury Reserves were beaten 5-0 at home to Sheringham.

In the Suffolk Senior Cup, Ipswich Wanderers triumphed 4-0 away at Ipswich & Suffolk League side Bourne Vale United. Haverhill Borough won an exciting tie 4-3 away at Claydon.