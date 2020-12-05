Non-league round-up: FA Vase and league action as non-elite football returns

Published: 5:39 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

‘Non-elite’ non-league action resumed for some Suffolk clubs this afternoon, after lockdown 2 and the introduction of the three tier system, and there were mixed results in the FA Vase.

Woodbridge Town suffered a 1-0 defeat at Wellingborough Town in a very competitive second round tie, and Walsham Le Willows lost 2-1 at North Greenford United.

But Stowmarket Town eased to a convincing 5-0 home win over Eynesbury Rovers in another second round clash to make it a winning start for new manager Paul Musgrove.

Here are all the details:

WOODBRIDGE TOWN bowed out of the FA Vase at fellow Step 5 side Wellingborough Town, losing 1-0 in a very tight encounter at the Dog & Duck Stadium in Northamptonshire this afternoon.

The Doughboys netted the winning goal in the 78th minute, with Alfie Taylor superbly heading home a free-kick from fellow substitute Harry Chipchase.

In the end, Woodbridge were punished for missing a host of chances in what was one of the better performances of a difficult season.

There were plenty of chances at both ends during a very open first half, with both sides perhaps understandably rusty in front of goal following the month’s break from competitive action.

The game’s first real attack saw Woodbridge striker Mark Ray crack in a shot on the turn which was charged down by home defender Dan Stevenson on 12 minutes

At the other end, centre-half Luke Taylor did well to cut out a dangerous cross by winger Matt Long, while Dove headed inches wide from Jack O’Connor’s 15th minute delivery.

Woodpeckers midfielder, Ben Garnham, had a long-range shot charged down by a defender on 20 minutes.

But a minute later and his team-mate Ray should have really broke the deadlock when beating defender Stevenson for pace, only to then choose to cut the ball back rather than shoot for goal with just keeper Noah Hawkins-Murray to beat. That was a good chance gone begging.

The visitors continued to press. Garnham had a shot deflected wide for a corner, from which Taylor Southgate’s header flew just over the bar and onto the top of the net.

Alfie Stong did well to claw away an inswinging corner by Long, while on his goal-line on the half-hour, and the Woodpeckers young keeper again excelled to keep out an acrobatic overhead kick by Dove.

Just before-half-time, George Bowman looked poised to score an opening goal for the visitors when rounding keeper Hawkins-Murray, but his effort was hacked to safety by a covering defender with an empty goal beckoning.

Woodbridge peppered the target when Ray’s curling effort so nearly dipped in at the far post on 63 minutes, while livewire Kyron Andrews beat his man only to drag his final shot across goal and wide of the far upright.

But it was Wellingborough who grabbed the all-important winning goal when Taylor headed home from a free-kick, with 12 minutes remaining, to progress into round three.

LINE-UPS

WELLINGBOROGH: Hawkins-Murray, O’Connor, Tuck, McBride (sub Leslie, 80), Ansell (sub Chipchase, 60) Stevenson, Long, Buckby, Wilson (sub Taylor, 73) Dove, Dore. Unused subs: Logongo, Price.

WOODBRIDGE: Strong, Rea, Churchyard, Garnham, Taylor, Southgate, Andrews, Crowe, Ray, Bowman (sub Nungs, 60), Keeble (sub Silver, 60). Also used: Hammond. Unused subs: Ingram, Bloom.

Meanwhile, over at Greens Meadow, STOWMARKET TOWN romped to a 5-0 home victroy over Eynesbury Rovers to make progress in the FA Vase, in what was Paul Musgrove’s first match in charge since the departure of Rick Andrews.

Jack Ainsley broke the deadlock in the 19th minute by steering home from Anton Clarke’s corner, which had been flicked on by Josh Mayhew.

Stow were 2-0 up before half-time, Seb Dunbar doubling the lead with a right-footed shot from a short-corner routine in the 41st minute.

Reggie Lambe effectively clinched the tie by adding the third in the 54th minute, finding the net with a looping header from Dunbar’s delivery, while three minutes later Mayhew scored the fourth from the penalty spot, after Craig Parker had been tripped in the box.

A hectic spell of three goals inside six minutes was completed by Luke Read sweeping home Stow’s fifth from close in, following another corner.

It was an unsettling first half for WALSHAM LE WILLOWS at North Greenford United, with play held up for a long period due to a serious injury to Charlie Norman. He went to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

The hosts went in front after the hold-up. in the 10th minute, but Cameron Nicholls deservedly equalised for the Willows in the 37th minute.

North Greenford bagged the winning goal in the 84th minute, although Walsham had their chances in the second half, let down by poor finishing and denied by some good saves from home keeper Sam House.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier, Gorleston hammered bottom club Thetford Town 4-0, who have now lost nine of their 10 league games, while in the Thurlow Nunn North. AFC Sudbury Reserves were beaten 5-0 at home to Sheringham.

In the Suffolk Senior Cup, IPSWICH WANDERERS triumphed 4-0 away at Ipswich & Suffolk League side Bourne Vale United. HAVERHILL BOROUGH won an exciting tie 4-3 away at CLAYDON.

For Wanderers. Connor Field was crowned a hat-trick hero, with Teon Leggett netting the other, to set up an away tie at East Bergholt in the next round.

Meanwhile, there are new leaders in the Suffolk & Ipswich League after HALESWORTH beat COPLESTONIANS 5-1 at home, to make it six wins from their seven league fixtures for 18 points. They leapfrogged Claydon into top spot.

Halesworth built up a 4-0 lead, Pat Summerfield slotting home a fifth minute opener from Joe Clark’s fine through ball, and Curtis Moore added the second with a terrific solo goal on 20 minutes.

Shaun Whiteman made it 3-0 from Summerfield’s corner in the 37th minute, and Summerfield netted the fourth from Tony Payne’s assist in the 43rd minute, Coplestonians pulling one goal back in first-half injury-time.

There was just one goal in the second half, Payne burying Halesworth’s fifth after Lewis Chenery’s effort had come back off the bar.

The local derby between BENHALL ST MARY and LEISTON ST MARGARETS ended in a 5-0 home win for Benhall.

As a result, Behall St Mary are up to third in the Senior Division table, with 16 points gained from seven matches.

Elsewhere, BILDESTON RANGERS recorded a 4-2 Victory at HAUGHLEY UNITED to sit fourth in the table.

David Bart Lorimer scored a brace for Rangers, with Chris Cowan also among the goals.

A friendly fixture between two of Suffolk’s clubs ended in a 2-0 away win for Felixstowe & Walton United at Leiston.

Callum Bennett put the Seasiders ahead early in the second period, with Sam Nunn doubling the lead with a header from Henry Barley’s free-kick.

Both sides are in FA Trophy action this Tuesday night.