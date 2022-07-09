'I'm ready to go' - Wardley wants British title fight next
Suffolk boxing star Fabio Wardley made it 13 consecutive stoppages with a second round knock-out win over Chris Healey at the O2 Arena tonight - and said he wants a British title tilt next.
Wardley, the English champion, moved to 14-0 (13 KO) with an impressive showing against late replacement Healey, having seen four opponents fall through before fight night.
Wearing the Ipswich Town badge in the ring for the first time - the club having signed a sponsorship deal with their former Academy player earlier this week - Wardley did what was expected by totally dominating Healey.
He dropped his foe with a big right hand in the first round, before drawing matters to a violent conclusion with a rapid flurry in the second, forcing Healey's corner to throw in the towel.
Former Chantry High School pupil Wardley, 27, said that he wants to fight for the British title belt next.
Friend and former sparring partner Nathan Gorman is likely to be the man facing him in that contest.
Asked if he wants to go straight in with Gorman next, the Suffolk puncher said: "Yeah, that's no problem with me.
"I've been active and I'm ready, it's Nathan that's had a bit of time off, and I understand that the British title is a big fight, so maybe you want one or two warm ups.
"I can understand that, but I'm ready to go as soon as the phone rings."
Wardley's promoter Eddie Hearn added: "That's a great all-British heavyweight fight. There's something special about the British heavyweight title, and Fabio Wardley against Nathan Gorman for the British title is a really good fight.
"He's ready now. A really good, spiteful, athletic young heavyweight - and I believe he beats Nathan Gorman as well."