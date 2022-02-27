Suffolk star Wardley stops Martz in two to make it 12 straight KO's

Video

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley made it 12 consecutive knock-outs with a second round stoppage of big American Daniel Martz at the O2 Arena tonight.

Ipswich star Wardley (now 13-0, 12KO), exploded into action after a fairly even first stanza to drop Martz (now 20-10, 17KO) with a big right hand early in the second round.

With his opponent hurt, Wardley stalked his foe, finishing matters with a left hook which dropped Martz again.

Ipswich heavyweight Fabio Wardley moved to 13-0 with another stoppage - Credit: Mark Robinson

The American failed to beat the count, complaining of an apparent injury to his ear and jaw.

The win came after Wardley apologised to coach Rob Hodgins for not performing in the first round, and promised to take care of business in the second round.

He duly did, in some style, to register another stoppage win in his first fight back in the ring since last August's first round beating of Nick Webb to defend his English title.

After the fight, he said: "It wasn't the quickest of starts, but I'm just buzzing to be back, it's just nice to be back in the ring.

"I don't know if I can swear and say what he (Hodgins) actually said (after the first round), but the shortened version was 'what are you doing? Stop messing around and get to work.'

Big left hook from @Fabio_Wardley and this one is all over 😤#OkolieCieslak pic.twitter.com/mBWv9x0U9S — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 27, 2022

"The plan for 2022 is rounds, plus getting hold of that British title, that's the plan for this year like I've said many times over.

"I want to get hold of that next milestone and keep moving forwards.

"Before then I do want to try and get some rounds in, but I need to figure a way of not starting too slowly, but then not blasting them out too quickly either.

"I need to find a happy balance. I can't wait to get back in there again - not to be disrespectful, but it doesn't feel like I've done too much, I need to get back in there and go again.

"I'm looking to get out again as soon as possible."

The next fight for Wardley could well be for the British title, with fellow top prospect Nathan Gorman (18-1, 12KO) likely to be in the opposing corner.

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley stands over Daniel Martz after the first knockdown. Wardley stopped Martz moments later

Speaking about a potential clash with friend and former sparring partner Gorman earlier this week, Wardley said: "The British title is obviously what I'm looking at.

"The chat's around Nathan Gorman because it seems like he's the most likely candidate on the other side.

"If it's not him, if there's someone else they feel is a more viable option, then cool.

"I'm not fussed - I'm just on the hunt for titles and belts. That's where I'm going, and that's what I want to do."

Fabio Wardley stands over Daniel Martz after landing the fight-ending left hook - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing



