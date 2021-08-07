Fight night live: Suffolk star Wardley defends English title against Webb

Live

Published: 6:00 PM August 7, 2021

Ipswich's Fabio Wardley, left, defends his English heavyweight title against Nick Webb at Matchroom Fight Camp tonight - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Ipswich boxing star Fabio Wardley is defending his English heavyweight title against Nick Webb tonight - and you can follow all the action live here.

Wardley (11-0, 10KO) puts his belt on the line for the first time against the more-experienced Webb (17-2, 13KO) at Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp event.

Ex-Chantry High School pupil Wardley, 26, has stopped his last ten opponents, and has vowed to make Webb number 11 tonight.

The first fight starts at 6.15pm, with Wardley's dust-up with Webb serving as the co-main event.

We'll be bringing you all the behind the scenes insight, reaction and action that we can in the build-up to and the fall-out from Wardley's fight.

You can follow our live coverage here...