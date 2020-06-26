Breaking

Suffolk heavyweight Wardley gets English title shot at Hearn’s ‘Fight Camp’ in August

Fabio Wardley will meet Simon Vallily for the English heavyweight title on August 1. Picture: PA SPORT PA Archive/PA Images

Suffolk’s Fabio Wardley will finally meet Simon Vallily for the English heavyweight title on August 1 as part of week one of promoter Eddie Hearn’s new Fight Camp, it has been revealed.

Red hot prospect Wardley (8-0, 7KO), was due to face Commonwealth Games gold medalist Valilly (17-2-1, 7KO) at the Newcastle Arena on April 4, in his first title shot, but that was scuppered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the fight will now take place in the garden of Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing HQ in Brentwood, and be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as part of the first week of ‘Fight Camp’ on Saturday, August 1. The card will be headlined by a clash between Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman for the IBF internatational super-welterweight title.

Hearns’s shows will be the first major boxing events in the UK since the outbreak of the virus, and will be held behind closed doors.

Speaking to the EADT and Star last month, former Chantry High School pupil Wardley, 25, said: ““I thought we might sneak the fight in before the lockdown.

“But it’s not the end of the world, there are far more serious things going on.

“It’ll be like fighting in a big marquee, but with no fans. So everything has changed, but the outcome is still going to be the same - I’m going to stop him.”

He added: “I don’t think it will be as weird as people may think.

“The first few minutes there will all be odd, but any fighter will tell you that as soon as you get in the ring, everything else disappears.

“I watched some of the UFC (behind closed doors events) and as a spectator it was weird, but for the fighters, once they were in there, I bet it felt pretty normal.

“So what if you have to wear a face mask for a few seconds walking to the ring? You just take it in your stride and get on with it. We’re there to do a job.”