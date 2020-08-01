E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk star Wardley lifts English title with spectacular stoppage

PUBLISHED: 21:24 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:24 01 August 2020

Ipswich boxer Fabio Wardley with the English heavyweight title after stopping Simon Vallily in the third round at Matchroom Fight Camp. Picture: MATCHROOM BOXING

Ipswich boxer Fabio Wardley with the English heavyweight title after stopping Simon Vallily in the third round at Matchroom Fight Camp. Picture: MATCHROOM BOXING

Archant

Ipswich boxer Fabio Wardley lifted the English heavyweight title with a third round stoppage of Simon Vallily at the historic Matchroom Fight Camp in Essex this evening.

Fabio Wardley celeberates his win over Simon Vallily with the English heavyweight title. Picture: MATCHROOM BOXINGFabio Wardley celeberates his win over Simon Vallily with the English heavyweight title. Picture: MATCHROOM BOXING

Wardley, facing the stiffest test of his career so far, dominated former Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vallily from the off before rocking him with a huge counter left hook in the third stanza, following him to the ropes and blitzing him with bombs to force the referee to step in and save his stricken foe.

Wardley (now 9-0, 8KO), established himself in the fight from the opeing bell, flashing a rapid jab, which he often doubled up, and good body work in the first two rounds, before showing the heavy hands which have made him such a hot prospect.

Vallily (now 17-3-1) was certainly Wardley’s biggest challenge to date - a Commonwealth Games gold medalist with an impressive amateur pedigree and far greater professional experience than Wardley, who came through the white collar route before turning pro.

But Chantry boy Wardley, 25, passed the test with flying colours, and in doing so becomes one of just a handful of fighters from Suffolk to have lifted a major title.

Former world title challenger David Starie, from Bury St Edmunds, held both British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles in the late 90’s and early 00’s, while Ipswich’s Steve Spartacus claimed the English light heavyweight crown in 2003.

Wardley, who stands 6ft 5ins and boasts the unusual heavyweight combination of lightning speed, good movement and power punching, now becomes one of the top big men in the country, and will be watching the likes of Daniel DuBois and Joe Joyce – who meet later this year in an all-British blockbuster – ever more closely in the coming months and years.

