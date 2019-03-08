Partly Cloudy

'It's impressive what's going on there'.... Marcus Garnham on his move to Needham Market

PUBLISHED: 19:48 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:48 30 May 2019

New Needham Market keeper, Marcus Garnham Photo: NEEDHAM MARKET

Archant

New Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham has admitted the impressive facilities being built at Bloomfields were one of his reasons for joining the Club.

The 31-year-old has penned a two-year deal, after moving from fellow Step 3 Southern League side and Suffolk rivals, Leiston.

It was a decision he admits he didn't arrive at lightly. But is glad it is one he has now made.

"I must admit when I had the call from Needham, I was interested," he said.

"I felt things had been a bit up in the air at Leiston since Glenn Driver left.

"Stuart Boardley has steadied the ship well and I'm sure all will be fine. But Needham intrigued me.

"I went and had a look at the ground. It is impressive what's going on there. They really do look like a club on the way up."

Garnham has played a high level of football for many years and the enthusiasm hasn't diminished. Indeed he enjoys it as much as ever.

"I love playing as high as I can, so long as I'm doing myself justice," he said.

"If I start to make mistakes and get things wrong, then I'm in trouble.

"But I still enjoy it. There's a lot of travelling in the Southern League for us and Leiston. But it can be a great team bonding on the coach for so many hours.

"Simply, if you want to play a high level, you are going to have to travel."

Garnham has admitted he feels a change of role has come his way in the team squads.

"I used to be one of the younger players it felt a few years ago, but now younger players are looking up to me.

"At Leiston last season there were a lot more good youngsters coming through and asking my advice. I liked that.

"But it's a new challenge for me now and I'm looking forward to it."

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Don't waste a milkshake on politicians...

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastleon May 20. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

'It's impressive what's going on there'.... Marcus Garnham on his move to Needham Market

New Needham Market keeper, Marcus Garnham Photo: NEEDHAM MARKET

Police 'stinger' catches stolen white van in pursuit

The damage caused to the white van by the police

Kevin Beattie photo exhibition launches in Ipswich

Ipswich Town Heritage Society’'s Elizabeth Edwards with Sailmakers Shopping Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo at The Beat Goes On exhibition Picture: WARREN PAGE

'Are you going to die soon?' Granddaughter's question inspires nan's weight loss

Debbie Fowler before (left) and after with Slimming World consultant Susan McGregor Pictures: CLARE FRASER
